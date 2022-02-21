Britney Spears Will Release Tell-All Memoir

Pop star Britney Spears is set to publish what can only be a juicy memoir. The book was acquired by Simon & Schuster at auction for a reported $15 million, according to Page Six.

Spears, 40, is running a victory lap. She won control back of her money and her independence when she was released from what she called an “abusive” 14-year conservatorship where her father, Jamie Spears, controlled her money, earnings, and assets up until last November.

It’s expected Spears will tell all about years of family drama—including her dad, who she says took advantage of her financially, and sister, Jamie Lynn, who she has said was also participant, and finally her mother, Lynne Spears, who she has said isn’t innocent either. Her career is also memoir fodder; she has said in testimony that she was forced to tour.

As far as how Britney’s memoir pay day stacks up, Page Six notes that Bill Clinton’s advance for his book My Life, published after his presidency, was also $15 million. Spears’ storytelling skills and her harrowing life under the conservatorship captivated “Free Britney” fans worldwide when she read her testimony before a judge last summer, sometimes so fast and with such urgency that she was asked to slow down,

Britney is not the only member of the Spears family with a memoir. Her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, published Things I Should Have Said in January—the contents of which infuriated Spears, and the timing which she found suspect—the book was released only two months after the conservatorship was dissolved.

“Congrats best seller…..”she wrote on Instagram to her sister. “The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk sh*t but your fu*king lying….. I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

Now, Spears has $15 million finally tell her own story.

