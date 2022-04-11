Britney Spears Says She’s Pregnant with Her Third Child

The pop star made the announcement in an Instagram post Monday in which she also called Sam Asgahri her husband

Britney Spears says she’s having a baby with Sam Asgahri, who she may or may not have married.

The “…Baby One More Time” singer announced her pregnancy via Instagram Monday afternoon, writing, “So I got a pregnancy test… and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

The news comes nearly five months after Britney was freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November. Prior to its termination, Spears also announced her engagement to her fiancé, Sam Asgahri. In Monday’s post, Spears refers to Asghari as her “husband,” leaving fans to wonder if the two secretly married. She also labeled him “husband” in a post four days ago.

Brit—who has sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline—further revealed that she first suspected she had put on a few pounds upon returning from a recent trip, writing, “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly'”

The newly-expecting pop star added that she will be curtailing her public appearances so as to prevent any nosey photographers from reaping the financial rewards of her good news: “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have.”

Spears also shared her struggle with perinatal depression, which she rarely discussed during her two past pregnancies. “I have to say it is absolutely horrible,” she wrote. “women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret”

This time, Spears says, she will be doing yoga every day and “spreading lots of joy and love.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.