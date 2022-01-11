Britney Spears’ Ex is Haunting Her Family’s Houses

After the briefest of marriages many years ago—and a recent stalking rap—Jason Alexander still won’t leave Britney alone

Britney Spears has had barely two months to enjoy her freedom from the grasp of her father’s conservatorship, but now her ex-husband, Jason Allen Alexander, won’t leave her family alone.

While Britney’s safe and sound in Los Angeles, apparently penning reviews of local eateries, Alexander—who was married to Spears for 55 bizarre hours in 2004—was creeping around mom Lynne Spears’s Louisiana home Sunday night. And, just in case he might have gotten away with it, the 40 year old Alexander posted photos and video of the lurking on his private Instagram page.

As Page Six reports, the Spears clan is freaking out.

Alexander’s behavior has the family feeling “disturbed,” a source told the publication.

“They think it’s incredibly inappropriate and downright weird,” said the spy. “It’s bad enough that the family has to deal with fans getting too close for comfort, but they’d like to think they can expect more from Jason, who claims to still have so much love and respect for Britney.”

In one post, which has since been deleted, the gates of Lynne Spears’s Kentwood estate, Serenity, is illuminated by the headlights of Alexander’s truck, and features the caption, “Daddy Spears hiding behind gates @britneyspears.”

This was a reference to Britney’s father, Jamie, who was divorced from Lynne in 2002 but lives close by in a motor home.

Even more creepily, Alexander reportedly said as he surveilled the spread, “It looks like there’s some people there now. The mom’s there, anyway.”

For an extra ghoulish touch, an unknown woman in Alexander’s vehicle could be heard reciting a strange incantation in which she curses “every evil deed spoken or thought about” on Lynne Spears’s property.

Although Alexander is said to believe that Lynne “forced” Britney to get their otherwise idyllic marriage annulled, she was allegedly not the only member of the family on his Sunday visit list.

Earlier that day, Alexander said in an Instagram Live post that he was planning to drop by the pop princess’s childhood home—which her dad sold for $275,000 last year—as well as to a camper where Britney’s uncle, Willy Spears, resides. It’s unclear whether Alexander ever made good on those plans.

What should be clear to Alexander, however, is that he might consider just behaving himself. On December 30, he was arrested in Tennessee for stalking a woman whose relationship to him is unknown. That incident violated a protective order that was already in place. On January 4, Alexander pled guilty to misdemeanor stalking and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days probation, random drug tests, and a mental evaluation.

Alexander also spent time in police custody for a DUI last January, as well as for violating airport security rules in August.

