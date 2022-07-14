Judge to Orders Britney Spears’ Dad to Cough Up Docs

Jamie Spears will have to sit for a deposition and must produce documents related to Britney’s accusations that he spied on her

Having finally gotten out from under the 13-year conservatorship controlled be her father in November, Britney Spears wants to know what exactly her old man was doing with her money for more than a decade. Now there’s chance she might find out.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled at a hearing Wednesday that the pop star’s pop, Jamie Spears, must give a deposition as well as bring all documents that are being requested by the Britney’s legal team, according to Variety. Spears’ father must provide documents related to electronic surveillance and be deposed within the next 30 days in Los Angeles, Judge Brenda Penny ordered.

Team Britney is alleging that Jamie Spears hired Black Box Security to spy on her throughout her conservatorship, including bugging her phone and surveilling bedroom to record her conversations. They also allege that Jamie paid for Black Box’s services with money from Spears’ own estate, and that he concealed all of this from the court.

In court Wednesday, Jamie Spears’ lawyer, Alex Weingarten, asked the judge to give his side access to documents from the singer’s team to help prepare for his client’s deposition.

“It’s a deposition,” Weingarten complained. “Not an ambush.” Judge Penny denied his request.

Jamie Spears had also wanted to have his daughter deposed ahead of their next hearing on July 27. To this, Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, responded, “You don’t sit down a victim for a deposition to be deposed by the victimizer,” Variety reports.

Jamie Spears has been fighting this very outcome, as was recently stated previously in a motion to compel him to submit to the deposition.

In that filing, Rosengart wrote, “Despite his demonstrably false claims that he has ‘nothing to hide’ and would therefore ‘hide nothing,’ James P. Spears has been running and hiding from his deposition and accounting for his misconduct—under oath—as required by law.”

Jamie Spears has maintained that he has not been abusive toward Britney or her estate.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.