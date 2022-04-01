With Los Angeles County steadily easing COVID mandates, there’s plenty of events to check out this weekend. As always, be sure to double check event listings and websites for COVID protocols before attending any events.

Friday, April 1

The Catalina Museum is hosting a comedy night for all ages on Friday, April 1 from 6-9 p.m. featuring Ace Guillen and Paul Morrissey. The family-friendly event starts at 6:30 p.m. and ends about 8 p.m. Snacks, specialty cocktails, beer, wine, and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20 for adults who aren’t members of the museum and $5 for children (ages 3-15). [Learn more]

Through Thursday, June 2

If you’ve already binged through the newly released second season of Netflix’s Bridgerton, this may be the perfect event for you to attend this weekend. The popular series is hosting a queen’s ball that is meant to transport fans into the regency era. Prepare to mingle with other members of the ton and partake in an evening of music and dance featuring acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, a stunning dance show, and delicious cocktails. The event will take place on select dates and times through Thursday, June 2 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles. Tickets start at $49. [More info]

Friday, April 1

2nd & PCH is bringing back its free, outdoor movie series known as PCH Movies & Moonlight on Friday, April 1. This week’s showing is Disney’s beloved 2021 film, Encanto. Songs, activities, and a meet-and-greet with film character Mirabel will take place on Seaport Way 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Long Beach shopping center. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. [More info]

From Thursday, March 31 through Sunday, April 3

The Other Air Fair, a global art event dedicated to showcasing independent artists, is returning to Los Angeles from Thursday, March 31 through Sunday, April 3. Presented by Saatchi Art in partnership with Bombay Sapphire, The Other Art Fair will host 140 independent and emerging artists—each hand-picked by a committee of art world experts—alongside Guest Artist Anna Marie Tendler. Attendees will get the chance to meet artists in person and discover thousands of original artworks across various media, which range from $100 to $10,000. The event will also feature installations, live DJ sets, local food vendors, and more, including live tattooing by Siobhan and customizable printmaking by Print Shop LA. Tickets start at $50 on opening day (Thursday) and $15 throughout the rest of the weekend. [More info]

Saturday, April 2 through Sunday, April 10

For the first time in three years, PaleyFest is returning to Los Angeles from Saturday, April 2 through Sunday, April 10 at the Dolby Theatre. Attendees will get the chance to hear exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations with leading stars from some of the most acclaimed and buzz worthy shows, screenings, and an interactive Q&A at the premiere television festival. PaleyFest LA selections include This is US, Superman & Lois, The Neighborhood, Cobra Kai, Better Call Sal, Emily in Paris, and more. Tickets start at $35. [More info]

Saturday, April 2

The South London singer-songwriter, who released her anticipated debut album titled SKIN in October 2021, will be performing on Saturday, April 2 at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood. Joy Crookes’ all ages show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $89. [More info]

Sunday, April 3

In this iteration of The Broad’s Un-Private Collection series, Broad collection artist Elliott Hundley, renowned poet Anne Carson, and Carson’s collaborator Robert Currie are teaming up with the Ramón C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts (Grand Arts). Students and faculty at the school will participate in theater workshops, field trips to The Broad and Hundley’s studio, and backdrop and prop-making sessions to develop and stage Carson’s “Pinplay,” a reimagining of Euripides’s Greek tragedy, The Bacchae, through the lens of Hundley’s artwork the “high house low!” (2011), which is on view at The Broad in the exhibition Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade through Sunday, April 3. Following the play performance, Hundley, Carson, and Currie will be in conversation with the Grand Arts students to discuss collaboration and the process of making the play. The event will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. [More info]

Sunday, April 3

Leela Dance Collective is hosting an intimate performance featuring veteran kathak artist Seibi Lee. “The Voice Within” explores two ancient stories including the Houyi and Chang’e—a heart-rending Chinese story about the love between a mortal hero and an immortal beauty—and Yuki no Onna, which is a Japanese tale evoking the mystery of the Snow Woman, both in the traditional kathak style. The show will take place on Sunday, April 3 at 5 p.m. at the UCLA Little Theater. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $50 for VIP seating. [More info]

Friday, April 1

South London’s Tom Misch is set to perform on Friday, April 1 at The Greek Theatre. The multi-instrumentalist and singer, who earned a spot on former president Barack Obama’s favorite songs list in 2018, will be joined by Yussef Dayes and Butcher Brown. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $45. [More info]

Through Sunday, April 10

You’ve likely heard of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway hit, Hamilton, but the Musical Theatre West is debuting their own parody version of the beloved musical. Created by Gerard Alessandrini, Spamilton: An American Parody follows the story of a famous writer and director who is trying to save Broadway from mediocrity and oblivion. The new musical comedy is a rapid-fire reference round of everyone’s favorite Broadway blockbusters that includes celebrity satires, pop culture zings, new, and original material written specifically for Musical Theatre West audiences. The show runs from Saturday, March 26 through Sunday, April 10 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the campus of Cal State Long Beach. Tickets range from $22 to $96. [More info]

Through Sunday, August 7

The San Diego Museum of Art is hosting a special exhibition called Monet to Matisse, which features more than 60 works of art produced between the 1870s to 1930s. Guests will get the chance to view masterpieces from some of the most significant names in European painting such as Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Pablo Picasso, Alfred Sisley and Pierre Bonnard, all from the Bemberg Foundation. The exhibition marks the first time the collection, which rarely leaves its permanent home in France, has traveled to California and is one of only two showcases in the United States. Tickets start at $25 for adults. [More info]

Through Monday, April 18

The Echo Theater Company explores racial identity, privilege and pop culture with the Los Angeles premiere of Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies. Written by Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and directed by Ahmed Best, the production follows two 14-year-old Black boys who exist in completely different worlds until they meet one day in a holding cell. Performances will be held from Saturday, March 12 through Monday, April 18 on select days at the Atwater Village Theatre. Tickets start at $34 Friday-Sunday, but visitors can pay what they want on Monday showings. Proof of full vaccination (including booster shot if eligible) or a negative PCR test within 72 hours and valid ID are required for admission. [More info]

Through Saturday, April 30

Bernard and Shirley Kinsey, and their son Khalil, are displaying their esteemed collection of African American art and historical artifacts, which they’ve acquired from all over the world, at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium through Saturday, April 30. Curated by Khalil Kinsey and historian Larry Earl, the exhibition focuses on the lives, accomplishments, and brilliance of African Americans from the 16th century through the years of slavery and emancipation to the civil rights movement through modern day. The Kinsey collection experience features more than 100,000 square feet of masterful works of art, sculptures, photographs, rare books, and letters. Tickets start at $15 for general admission with VIP tickets starting at $30. Parking at SoFi Stadium is free during tour dates. [More info]

Through Sunday, April 24

After previously operating as a members-only concept from 2016-2019, and playing host to guests including Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba and Paris Hilton, the Revolve Social Club is opening its doors to the public for the first time—and at a new location. From Friday, March 4 through Sunday, April 24, guests will be invited to shop styles from the fashion retailer, hang out in lavish lounge areas, and experience panel discussions and master beauty classes from special guests. The event will also feature contests and giveaways, which will be announced via social media. There’s no fee to enter the first floor of the Revolve Social Club, which is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. [More info]

Detained at Fountain Theatre

Through Sunday, April 10

The Fountain Theatre is hosting the world premiere of Detained, a play that highlights the true stories of people who have been impacted by mass deportations. Written by 2021 Lorraine Hansberry Award-winning playwright, France-Luce Benson, and directed by Mark Valdez (winner of the 2021 Zelda Fichandler Award), performances will run through Sunday, April 10. Tickets range from $25 to $45, and on-site parking is $5.

Through Friday, September 30

After nearly two years of being closed due to the COVID pandemic, the Underground Museum is reopening its doors on Jan. 28 with a new exhibition by one of its co-founders, Noah Davis. The beloved arts and culture center will debut the exhibition named after the late figurative painter who died at the age of 32 in 2015. Davis’ paintings have been—and remain—influential to the rise of figurative and representational painting in the first two decades of the 21st century. To view his latest exhibit, visit the Underground Museum’s website to make a free reservation for a timed slot. [More info]

Through Sunday, May 1

The iconic West Coast rapper who died more than two decades ago is remembered in a fully immersive exhibit titled ‘Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,’ which debuts on Friday, January 21 at The Canvas at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles. Created in collaboration with the Shakur Estate, the exhibit features sound installations, poetry, personal effects, and never before seen artifacts from Tupac’s personal archives. The exhibit is on view through Sunday, May 1. Tickets range from $14.50-$44.50. [More info]

Fridays

West Hollywood’s Abbey Food & Bar is hosting a weekly happy hour watch party for season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. This season’s viewing parties will be hosted by The Abbey’s own drag superstar Kornbread “the snack” Jete, who is also a contestant on this season’s lineup. The party starts at 5 p.m. every Friday. No reservations are needed to attend—just proof of COVID vaccination to enter and an appetite for delicious bar bites and cocktails. [More info]

Last chance: Through Sunday, April 3

Curious minds and art lovers will get the chance to see the artwork of the mysterious artist, Banksy, at an “unauthorized” art exhibition in Culver City. The exhibition includes 80 original works, sculptures, installations, videos, and photos, which were all sourced from private collections and will be exhibited in Los Angeles for the first time, according to the promoters of the event. Visitors will also be get the opportunity to experience an impressive multimedia installation, created specifically for the exhibition, which will reveal clues about Banksy and highlight his most culturally defining pieces. All ages are welcome to visit the exhibition, which runs through Sunday, April 3. Tickets start at $29.50 for adults. [More info]

Last chance: Through Saturday, April 3

The Broad is debuting a new exhibition called “Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade,” which highlights a selection of nearly 60 works acquired in the 10 years since Eli and Edythe Broad publicly announced their plans to open the Downtown Los Angeles museum. Featured artists include John Baldessari, Glenn Ligon, and Kara Walker, whom The Broad has collected over the years, as well as artists added to the collection within the past decade such as Tauba Auerbach, Kerry James Marshall, and Catherine Opie. Admission is free, but reservations are required for entry. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. [More info and tickets]

Sundays

Like most other things that are good, Smorgasburg L.A. had to pack it in and endure a long hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, July 4, the Brooklyn-transplanted outdoor food market returned to ROW DTLA with a bunch of new vendors, including some you’ve probably seen on Instagram and have been dying to try, like fried fish sandwich pop-up Little Fish and Caribbean street food pop-up Bridgetown Roti. According to organizers 75 percent of the markets former vendors will be returning too. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry is free. [More info]

Ongoing

This one of a kind comedy show, which features a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming comics, takes place every Sunday at the infamous Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip. Recent performers include the likes of Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Tracy Morgan. It’s also not uncommon to catch a celebrity in the crowd as folks like Beyonce and husband Jay Z, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have showed up. [More info and tickets]

Through 2023

Composer and sound artist Ellen Reid has created a soundtrack for your next walk in Griffith Park. Download the SOUNDWALK app to experience a public work of audio art that’s determined by which way you decide to walk (using GPS). “We miss our communities, and we miss the very thing that makes our cities special: the people,” Reid says. “I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves.” [More info]

