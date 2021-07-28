The World Rallies Behind Bob Odenkirk After ‘Heart-Related Incident’

When the news broke that Bob Odenkirk had to be rushed to the hospital after he collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul while shooting the sixth and final season in New Mexico Tuesday, it seems the entire country, if not the planet, was anxiously awaiting any update on his condition. On Wednesday afternoon, reps for the 58-year-old Breaking Bad spinoff star announced he experienced a “heart-related incident” and was in stable condition. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side,” the statement said. “The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Outpouring indeed. While the world was waiting to find out whether Odenkirk was OK, friends and fans flooded social media with their wish that he make a full recovery—pronto!

Walter White himself, Bryan Cranston, shared his thoughts via Instagram, writing, “Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul also took to Instagram to say simply, “I love you my friend.”

How I Met Your Mother executive producer Carter Bays also gave a ringing endorsement to the Odenkirk experience, writing, “Imagine writing comedy for a guy who’s better at writing comedy than you will ever be, and then meeting him and he’s gracious and humble and game for anything, and you realize those things actually go hand in hand. Everyone should work with Bob Odenkirk just once.”

Upon learning the news this morning, comedian Jim Norton said on his SiriusXM radio show, “He’s really good dude, man, I like Bob a lot…Bob Odenkirk is a very, very nice man and a funny fuck.” Cohost Sam Roberts added, “And an amazing actor.”

Actor and Trump impersonator Anthony Atamanuik—who got his start on the Odenkirk/David Cross sketch comedy extravaganza, Mr. Show with Bob and David—tweeted, “Bob Odenkirk is a great boss, even to a piddling PA like me. He supports comics and he’s a brilliant light. He needs to continue to exist. So imagine him healthy and fine in your mind’s eye, even for just a little bit, today.”

Adam Scott of Parks and Recreation offered, “Lots of [love] and support to Bob Odenkirk, Naomi, and the whole family…”

Human Giant star Rob Huebel posted, “My neighbor said he read I was in the hospital. I said that’s @mrbobodenkirk. He said ‘then who the fuck are you?’ Saying a prayer for #BobOdenkirk”

Seinfeld/Curb Your Enthusiasm legend Larry Charles voiced what’s on so many people’s minds, tweeting, “We need Bob Odenkirk more than we need a lot of people in this society. He has given us his all on every level. Please get well #BobOdenkirk”

What the world needs more than anything right now, however, is some good news. One user in particular crystalized a nation’s thoughts eloquently: “If anything bad happens to Bob Odenkirk I will flip a fucking table”

