Bill Murray: Comedy Legend or Legendary Jerk?

The knives are clearly out for 72-year-old comedy icon Bill Murray. Last spring, you may remember, the SNL alum was booted from the set of Being Mortal after complaints of “inappropriate behavior” were lodged by a young female costar. At the time, Murray seemed contrite—“Times change, so it’s important for me to figure it out,” he told reporters—but since then, there’s been a growing drumbeat of other accusations from sometimes surprising sources.

Geena Davis, for instance, who costarred with Murray in 1990’s Quick Change, reveals in her just-published memoir, Dying of Politeness, that Murray harassed her with a massage machine on the set, determined to use it on her back despite her objections. Seth Green has also surfaced an old, unpleasant memory, recalling how when he was a nine-year-old child actor about to appear in a skit on SNL, Murray picked him up by the ankles and tossed him in a trash can. “I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room, and just cried,” Green says. Finally, there’s Rob Schneider, who remembers that Murray “hated Chris Farley with a passion” and “really hated Adam Sandler, too.”

As for the “inappropriate behavior” on the Being Mortal set—that turned out to be kissing and straddling the “horrified” younger actress. Puck recently reported that Murray paid a $100,000 settlement to the woman.

This article appears in the December 2022 issue of Los Angeles magazine