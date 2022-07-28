Beyoncé Album ‘Renaissance’ Leaks Online 2 Days Early

Fans are swarming on Twitter to denounce the leak and vow to remain faithful to the Queen Bey’s July 29 release date

Beyonce’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, was leaked online Wednesday, 36 hours early.

Variety reports that it was able to find high-quality flac files of recordings of the album circulating on social media, as well as posts showing CD copies of the album for sale in Europe ahead of its July 29 release. Beyoncé and her team have not released any statement on the breach, but this is not the first time they’ve had to deal with a situation like this.

In 2011, when Beyonce’s album 4 was leaked, the singer said that “while this is not how I wanted to present my new songs, I appreciate the positive response from my fans.”

Those fans, known collectively as the BeyHive, responded by vowing not to listen to leaked music ahead of the planned release, and some are actively shaming anyone who does.

Beyoncé previously surprised fans with the June release of “Break My Soul,” the first single off the album, and more recently revealed a track list:

I’m That Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar

Cuff It

Energy

Break My Soul

Church Girl

Plastic Off the Sofa

Virgo’s Groove

Move

Heated

Thique

All Up in Your Mind

America Has a Problem

Pure/Honey

Summer Renaissance

She shared the album art three weeks ago, with a personal message to fans on Instagram.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” the superstar wrote. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

Beyonce continued, “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

I’m calling all BeyHive. From now on we don’t tweet or discuss the leak! We just need to be positive and wait for Beyoncé’s planned release date. The leak in question is very low quality – and will not be a good indicator of what the real #RENAISSANCE is. Wait until Friday.😘 — Beyoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) July 27, 2022

I am not listening to the leak, not out of fidelity but because I know Beyoncé has spies — Brittany Luse (@bmluse) July 27, 2022

U send me that beyonce leak im blocking you !! — cleeb. (@cmulaaa_) July 27, 2022

I Do Not want to listen to any leaks I’m waiting patiently for the album #RENAISSANCE to drop Thursday at midnight #Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/13vTELkDys — Me. I Am… I Am… Armond (@armondreynolds) July 27, 2022

I did not preorder on iTunes and buy the vinyl and allocate more money to my Beyoncé tour fund just to listen to a leak on twitter, keep that shit away from me pic.twitter.com/0s2GFxxP2o — eric perry. (@ericthulhu) July 27, 2022

