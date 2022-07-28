Beyoncé Album ‘Renaissance’ Leaks Online 2 Days Early

Fans are swarming on Twitter to denounce the leak and vow to remain faithful to the Queen Bey’s July 29 release date
Beyonce’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, was leaked online Wednesday, 36 hours early.

Variety reports that it was able to find high-quality flac files of recordings of the album circulating on social media, as well as posts showing CD copies of the album for sale in Europe ahead of its July 29 release. Beyoncé and her team have not released any statement on the breach, but this is not the first time they’ve had to deal with a situation like this.

In 2011, when Beyonce’s album 4 was leaked, the singer said that “while this is not how I wanted to present my new songs, I appreciate the positive response from my fans.”

Those fans, known collectively as the BeyHive, responded by vowing not to listen to leaked music ahead of the planned release, and some are actively shaming anyone who does.

Beyoncé previously surprised fans with the June release of “Break My Soul,” the first single off the album, and more recently revealed a track list:

I’m That Girl
Cozy
Alien Superstar
Cuff It
Energy
Break My Soul
Church Girl
Plastic Off the Sofa
Virgo’s Groove
Move
Heated
Thique
All Up in Your Mind
America Has a Problem
Pure/Honey
Summer Renaissance

She shared the album art three weeks ago, with a personal message to fans on Instagram.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” the superstar wrote. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

Beyonce continued, “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

