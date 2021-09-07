YOUR Best of L.A. 2021: The Results of Our Readers’ Poll

From pizza to museums and ice cream to hikes, here’s what our readers think is tops

Here’s the scoop: our online poll crowned these the top spots for essential treats, from pizza to ice cream. Likewise, readers voted on the best spots in the city for leisure and culture.

Pizza

Prime Pizza

Multiple locations at primepizza.la

Coffee

Go Get Em Tiger

Multiple locations at gget.com

Tacos

Sonoratown

208 E. 8th St., downtown, sonoratown.com

Sushi

Sugarfish

Multiple locations at sugarfishsushi.com

Ice Cream

Salt & Straw

Multiple locations at saltandstraw.com

Beach

Zuma Beach

30000 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu

Museum

The Getty Center

1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood, getty.edu

Dive Bar

HMS Bounty

3357 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown, thehmsbounty.com

Hike

Temescal Canyon Park

15900 Pacific Coast Hwy., Pacific Palisades, laparks.org

Dispensary

Med Men

Multiple locations, medmen.com

