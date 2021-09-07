YOUR Best of L.A. 2021: The Results of Our Readers’ Poll

Here’s the scoop: our online poll crowned these the top spots for essential treats, from pizza to ice cream. Likewise, readers voted on the best spots in the city for leisure and culture.
Pizza
Prime Pizza
Multiple locations at primepizza.la
Coffee
Go Get Em Tiger
Multiple locations at gget.com
Tacos
Sonoratown
208 E. 8th St., downtown, sonoratown.com
Sushi
Sugarfish
Multiple locations at sugarfishsushi.com
Ice Cream
Salt & Straw
Multiple locations at saltandstraw.com
Beach
Zuma Beach
30000 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu
Museum
The Getty Center
1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood, getty.edu
Dive Bar
HMS Bounty
3357 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown, thehmsbounty.com
Hike
Temescal Canyon Park
15900 Pacific Coast Hwy., Pacific Palisades, laparks.org
Dispensary
Med Men
Multiple locations, medmen.com
