YOUR Best of L.A. 2021: The Results of Our Readers’ Poll

From pizza to museums and ice cream to hikes, here’s what our readers think is tops
Here’s the scoop: our online poll crowned these the top spots for essential treats, from pizza to ice cream. Likewise, readers voted on the best spots in the city for leisure and culture.

Pizza

Prime Pizza
Multiple locations at primepizza.la

Coffee

Go Get Em Tiger
Multiple locations at gget.com

Tacos

Sonoratown
208  E. 8th St., downtown, sonoratown.com

Sushi

Sugarfish
Multiple locations at sugarfishsushi.com

Ice Cream

Salt & Straw
Multiple locations at saltandstraw.com

Beach

Zuma Beach
30000 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu

Museum

The Getty Center
1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood, getty.edu

Dive Bar

HMS Bounty
3357 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown, thehmsbounty.com

Hike

Temescal Canyon Park
15900 Pacific Coast Hwy., Pacific Palisades, laparks.org

Dispensary

Med Men
Multiple locations, medmen.com

