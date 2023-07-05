Forget about real men not wearing pink—that’s so old school. With the release of this month’s Barbie, the traditionally feminine color is as ubiquitous as La Vie en Rose—for all genders. After all, Ryan Gosling looks just as good in the happiest hue as Margot Robbie.

What was once dubbed bubblegum is now fuchsia, magenta, ballet pink, salmon, peach, cerise, and rose. That’s right: pink’s getting serious. Studies suggest various pink hues stimulate states of calm, comfort, warmth, and hope. Here are a few looks that leave us tickled pink.

Bonobos Shirt and Swim Trunks Real men wear pink, most recently: The Rock, Sebastian Stan, Trevor Noah, and Colman Domingo. They also swim in it. Think Ken at Barbie’s Malibu Dream House. Stretch Riviera shirt. $85, and Throwback swim trunks, $59. bonobos.com



Vakkerlight Chandelier The name makes sense: The five-dome, copper Marshmallow Chandelier is delicious enough to illuminate that Malibu Dream House. After all, rosy-pink light is the most flattering to Barbie’s—and everyone else’s—complexion. $345. vakkerlight.com



Retrouvaí Lollipop Rings Wear your heart on your pinkie with jewelry reminiscent of midcentury cocktail rings. Each is one of a kind, featuring stones such as garnet, tourmaline, aquamarine, and morganite. Prices vary, depending on materials. From $5,000. retrouvai.com



Smeg 4-Slice Toaster The original Barbie doll debuted in 1959. So why not go a little retro with this 1950s-style appliance? It browns bread on six settings, perfect for when Barbie and Ken have a raspberry jam breakfast. $240. crateandbarrel.com

Valentino Bag and Pet Collar This smooth calfskin shoulder bag hails from Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Pink PP collection. And now you can accessorize with a puppy in pink, too. Rockstud23 bag, $2,890, and pet collar, $350. valentino.com

