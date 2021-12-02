On your mark…get set…GO!

The 2022 official awards season is off to the races this week with the announcements of both The Gotham Awards and The National Board of Review’s top films, actors etc of the year. And of course, the names barely intersected. Gotham chose Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directing debut “The Lost Daughter” as best film and its star Olivia Colman as best actress. The NBR – an organization made up of film scholars and critics – chose Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” as best film, Anderson as bear director, Will Smith as best actor for “King Richard,” and the young star of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” – Rachel Ziegler – as best actress.

Does that make them all Oscar front runners? With two months to go till Oscar nominations (Feb 8) and almost four months till the Oscars (March 27) – there will be lots of different films, actors and directors topping varying lists. And there are a lot of lists to go.

Here’s some of the dates to know:

Fri., Dec 3: New York Film Circle Critics, Hollywood Critics Association

Mon., Dec 6: Critics Choice nominations for best television 2021

Sun., Dec 10: L.A. Critics weigh in

Wed., Dec 13: Critics Choice Awards for Best Films 2021

During the very same day, nominations will be announced for The Golden Globes, which won’t even be broadcast on NBC as usual do to controversies I’m the organization. But the globes announcement will be taking place in the Beverly Hilton Hotel at 6am for a live group of press. Well that’s one way of staying relevant. The Critics Choice Awards will be broadcast live on TBS on January 9 – the same night the Hollywood Foreign Press plans to do – something – with the Globes.

We will miss The Globes red carpet packed with stars of both TV and film, and all the fashion that entails. But there will be no lack of sparkling gown/suit oops, as the NY Critics, LA Critics, the Writer’s Guild, the Director’s Guild and The Producers Guild all hold awards ceremonies, most of which will take place in January.

The People’s Choice Awards will be on NBC and E! this Tuesday night Dec. 7.

As for The Screen Actors Guild Awards for best film and television – the second most important awards show outside of the Oscars because they’re chosen by actor peers in the Screen Actors Guild – those nominations are

next month on January 12, with the show to be held Feb 27.