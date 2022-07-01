LAMag took the opportunity to chat with TikTok comedian Brittany Broski, makeup influencer Patrick Starrr and Doing Things Media at the event

Influencers and media outlets from all over the world came to speak on panels and meet with fans when VidCon returned to the Anaheim Convention Center on June 22 for the first time since 2019.

On Friday, among the colorful, often over-the-top booths and long lines of tweens waiting to meet the online idols, it was hard to ignore the elephant in the room: The overturning of Roe v Wade. LAMag took the opportunity to chat with TikTok comedian Brittany Broski, makeup influencer Patrick Starrr and Doing Things Media about the Roe reversal news and the odd moment we are in as a country.

With seven million followers on Tiktok and 319 million likes, Brittany Broski is a household name in the world of social media. She’s known for her sense of humor and usually has her audience in stitches—and she has even become a bit of a drag icon after befriending RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Trixie Mattel— she has appeared on the new Discovery+ show, Trixie Motel.

Recently in Broski’s home state of Texas, lawmakers have started discussions of banning drag shows that allow children to attend. As a prominent ally to the queer and drag community, Broski is outraged.

“Girl, I think it’s all bullshit and I think [lawmakers] are hiding behind a bigger issue that they’re scared of the world changing. They’re scared of the nation they grew up in in the 60s and 70s not being that today. And it hasn’t been that for a long fucking time,” Broski told LAMag. “It’s sad and it’s pitiful and lately I’ve been feeling really embarrassed being from Texas, especially with the abortion state of the union.”

Makeup influencer Patrick Starrr echoed Broski’s sentiment. As a gay man who specializes in the art of makeup, he has been on the receiving end of a lot of hate and said he believes that as someone with over 4 million Instagram followers it’s his responsibility to be a role model during this politically tumultuous time.

“[My role] is to lead by example, to champion my journey and the possibilities of one’s identity and what we stand for—not dependent on any law or government and the freedom to be,” Starr said.

He also wants his followers to know that they should have authority over their lives, now more than ever.

“[I] celebrate the theme of owning your own identity on your own terms. It’s the least I can do and to also amplify the message of acceptance because we don’t need to validate anybody. We can make our own decisions. It’s our own body and our own life and it’s up to us to live it,” Starrr said.

Scott Dunn is the Head of Business Development and Talent Management for Doing Things Media, a digital media representing some of the most popular Instagram pages out there. He works with accounts like Recess Therapy, Shitheadsteve, and Drunk People Doings Things. While Doing Things Media tried to avoid getting involved in politics, Dunn does think they have an obligation to their millions of followers to bring joy to their feeds.

“In terms of responsibility, ultimately what we want to do at the end of the day is make people smile and laugh. it sounds a little cliche but that’s our barometer,” Dunn told LAMag.

For more information on this year’s VidCon, head to the event’s official website here.

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletter today.