At Long Last, Twitter is Testing That Edit Button—For Those Who Pay

Twitter is finally rolling out an edit button—a novel idea that the company said Thursday is the “most requested feature to date.”

As of Thursday, however, the shame-saving option is merely going through internal testing by the social media platform’s team, and will then be available only to those who pay for Twitter Blue later this month.

“As part of their subscription, they receive early access to features and help us test them before they come to Twitter,” the company explained in a blog post. “The test will be localized to a single country at first and expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet. We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets.”

The announcement was made by, what else, a tweet:

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

When Elon Musk was interested in buying the popular social media platform this past spring, he tweeted a poll asking users: “Do you want an edit button?”

Out of more than 4.4 million people who answered the billionaire’s inquiry, 73.6 percent said yes.

The edit button does exactly what it sounds like: users can make changes to the tweet after its been published. But Twitter said it will only be available for “a short period of time.” The company’s intention is to allow users an opportunity to “fix typos, add missed tags, and more,” instead of deleting the tweet entirely.

However, the company hopes to maintain “integrity of the conversation” through both a time limit to edit a tweet and providing an easily accessible history of edits.

“For this test, Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication,” Twitter explained. “Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet.”

The current test run sounds pretty close to what was suggested by a user who responded to Musk’s initial query last April.

That sounds reasonable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

Of course, others felt the need to weigh in.

Most dangerous thing you could do. Think what politicians and fascists could do with it. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 1, 2022

Never retweeting anything again — Power DF (@PowerGotNow) September 1, 2022

I just checked to see if it was April 1. I can’t believe this is really happening!!! 😳😳 — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) September 1, 2022

Please no — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) September 1, 2022

Not having an edit button is what makes Twitter special and tweets reliable. — Hybee (@DearyHybee) September 1, 2022

