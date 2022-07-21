Anthony Ramos Apologizes to Bryan Cranston Over All-Star Game Injury

Cranston didn’t let the bump on his chest stop him from taking his talents to the baseball diamond

In the Heights actor Anthony Ramos expressed his sorrow over the weekend after his line drive in the batting cage hit Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston in the chest so hard that the Emmy winner fell to his knees.

“Man, Bryan, I love you, I’m sorry,” Ramos said while being interviewed by LAMag. “I’m sorry. I hit that line drive and it hit him in the chest, but he’s doing okay now. He’s doing all right. He’s still going to play, so it’s all good, everything’s good. I was concerned for a second, but he’s fine.”

Cranston didn’t let the bump on his chest stop him from taking his talents to the baseball diamond. The 66-year-old iced his chest in his trailer and then stole the show at the MLB Celebrity All-Star Softball Game, where he appeared alongside other celebrities such as Bad Bunny, JoJo Siwa, J.K. Simmons and Quavo.

As for Ramos, he said he felt better once he knew Cranston was going to be okay—but still admits he was “nervous” to step onto the iconic Dodgers Stadium field.

“There’s a good amount of people who showed up, so I’m really excited,” Ramos said. “I’m rocking the Brooklyn Dodgers threads right now and I’m from Brooklyn, but I’ve never played on a major league field.”

Ramos added that one of his highlights of the day includes meeting 39-year-old MLB player Hunter Pence.

“It was amazing. He’s a nice guy and I’m just excited to hopefully see him hit a home run in person and be on his team when he does it,” Ramos said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Magazine (@lamag)

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.