Angelina Jolie Gives More Details in Brad Pitt Plane Attack Claim

Angelina Jolie is painting an even uglier picture about what happened on that private jet in 2016, which Pitt denies completely

Angelina Jolie alleges in court papers filed on Tuesday that Brad Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her before choking one of their children and striking another.

According to the New York Times, in a cross complaint against Pitt involving a business they once owned, Jolie describes events she claims occurred on a private flight in 2016, saying Pitt attacked her and two of their children. The allegations, which were made public shortly after the flight, were investigated by the FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, which both found that no action against Pitt was necessary.

“Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall,” the filing states. “Pitt then punched the ceiling of the plain numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom.” Amid the altercation, the suit states, Pitt “choked on of the children and struck another in the face.”

These allegations have resurfaced as part of a cross complaint filed in a dispute for the pair’s French home and winery, which they purchased more than a decade ago. The initial suit, which Pitt filed, accused Jolie of violating his “contractual rights” by selling her half of the company.

“She has gone to great lengths to try to shield their children from reliving the paint Pitt inflicted on the family that day,” Jolie’s cross complaint states. “But when Pitt filed this lawsuit seeking to reassert control over Jolie’s financial life and compel her to rejoin her ex-husband as a frozen-out business partner, Pitt forced Jolie to defend herself on these issues for the first time publicly.”

After a ten-year relationship, Pitt and Jolie married in 2014, with Jolie filing for divorce in 2016 and petitioning for full custody of the children. A judge gave Pitt 50-50 custody in a closed-door trial in which the allegations were discussed. However, this decision was soon nullified after a motion from Jolie disqualified the judge for not disclosing possible conflicts of interest. Although a judge declared Jolie and Pitt split in 2019, the decoupling has been drawn out over the years due to the long-fought battle for custody of their children.

A representative for Pitt, who was not authorized to speak publicly, vehemently denied Jolie’s claims saying they are “another rehash that only harms the family.”

