The world’s most famous Fairfax County, Virginia judge has denied Amber Heard’s motion for a mistrial (and a the brand new trial that would have attended it) in the double-defamation suits she lost against former husband Johnny Depp. Despite some serious suspected weirdness in the jury box, Judge Penney Azcarate found no reason to upset the jury’s verdict in Depp’s favor, according to Yahoo! News.

In a motion to the Fairfax County Circuit Court last Friday, Heard’s team contended that the wrong juror was seated during the trial. That person, Juror No. 15, “was not the individual summoned for jury duty on April 11, 2022,” according to the filing.

The correct juror was 77 years old, Heard’s lawyers argue, while Juror No. 15 was 52 years old. Curiously, court documents indicate that both individuals share the same last name and address.

Heard’s legal team further asserted that her “due process was therefore compromised” and “a mistrial should be declared, and a new trial ordered.”

But in Judge Azcarate’s ruling Wednesday, she axed that notion, bringing up the point that Heard’s team should have raised the objection sooner and that there is no evidence of fraud, as well as no evidence that the mistake compromised the trial.

“The parties also questioned the jury panel for a full day and informed the Court that the jury panel was acceptable,” Azcarate wrote. “Therefore, due process was guaranteed and provided to all parties in this litigation… there is no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing.”

The judge added, “Defendant does not allege Juror 15’s inclusion on the jury prejudiced her in any way. The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict. The only evidence before this Court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the Court’s instructions, and orders. This Court is bound by the competent decision of the jury.”

Meanwhile, from the peanut gallery, Mickey Rourke has let it be known that he thinks Heard is a “gold digger,” a bomb he dropped during an appearance on British television’s inexplicable Piers Morgan Uncensored, via Newsweek.

When the wearying host asked Rourke his thoughts on the legal proceedings, the veteran actor responded, “I know Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately.”

Rourke continued, “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I was blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years and it [gave] me a bad reputation. And finally the truth came out, but the truth came out after I lost movies and I lost jobs.”

“And so I felt bad for somebody that is trying to get chopped down by some gold digger, you know?”

The “gold digger” in question currently owes $10.35 million in damages to Depp, and filed her suit against her ex for $100 million after he launched one against her for $50 million. But math’s hard.

In the recently-concluded trial, Depp won three counts of defamation and over $10 million against his ex for accusations she made in her 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post describing herself as a survivor of domestic abuse. Heard won one count of defamation and $2 million in damages against Depp.

Heard is expected to file an appeal once the judgment becomes final.

