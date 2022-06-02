Depp Trial Aftermath: Amber Heard Says She Can’t Pay, Will Appeal

Amber Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, did a post-verdict postmortem on the morning shows, explaining that the actress can’t cough up the $10.35 million a jury says she owes Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, hit two morning talk shows on Thursday to do damage control, and to announce that the actress plans to appeal the jury verdict that went against her in dueling multimillion-dollar defamation cases between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp in Fairfax County, Virginia. The attorney also to the opportunity for the airing of her grievances with how the trial was conducted, and how the media treated her client, who was awarded $2 million for winning one count in her case while Depp was awarded $10.35 million by the same seven-person panel.

Bredehoft told NBC’s Today that Heard would “absolutely” appeal the decision, and claimed that Depp’s team managed to suppress “an enormous amount of evidence,” like medical records from Heard that showed her reporting abuse to her therapist all the way back to 2012. Moreover, Heard was “demonized” by Depp’s counsel, she said.

The “lopsided” nature of the social media surrounding the trial, which Bredehoft says was overwhelmingly skewed towards Heard, “absolutely” had an effect on the case, she added. Bredehoft further claimed that although jurors were forbidden to do outside research or seek or any information on the trial, “There’s no way they couldn’t have been influenced by it.”

Bredehoft also revealed that she had argued against the very thing that made the trial such a national sensation: cameras in the courtroom. Their presence, she said, turned the proceedings into “a zoo.”

Regarding the millions Heard now owes Depp, she can “absolutely not” pay it.

On CBS Mornings, Bredehoft told Gail King that during the U.K. trial—in which Depp sued tabloid the Sun for calling him “wifebeater”—”the judge found 12 acts of domestic violence, including sexual violence… we weren’t allowed to tell the jury that.”

As Heard said in her post-verdict statement, Bredehoft echoed that the verdict was a “significant setback” to abuse victims.

