Depp Trial: Amber Talks Apocalyptic End, Plus that Mystery Poop

”The monster had become normal and not the exception,” Heard said, and jurors saw new photos which the defense says show abuse

After a week of non-trial days in which Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were left to battle it out in the press through their mouthpieces, the action returned to Fairfax County, Virginia Monday for the fifth week of Depp’s $50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife who is, of course, suing him right back for $100 million, claiming he lied when he said she lied about domestic abuse.

The late stage of the Depp-Heard marriage was a bad scene, Heard testified on Monday, her third day on the stand, but her PR team made the curious move of releasing a statement before court even got started in the morning.

“There’s an old saying by trial lawyers: when the facts are on your side, argue the facts,” the statement reads, via TheWrap. “When the facts are not on your side, pound away on the podium. Today, we expect Depp’s attorneys will instead pound away on the victim. We fear it will be equal parts shameful and desperate. And, the overwhelming evidence—the truth—is not on Depp’s side.”

Heard “revised earlier testimony about the timing of the first time she says she was physically assaulted by Depp,” according to the Associated Press. Heard initially said that the first time Depp hit her, in a misunderstanding over his “Wino Forever” tattoo, was in 2013. Now, she says it happened in 2012.

Upon questioning, Heard also vehemently denied Depp’s accusation that she defecated in their bed after fighting because he was tardy for her 30th birthday party at the Eastern Columbia Building in DTLA. It was, Heard said, her teacup Yorkshire terrier, Boo, that left the fecal matter, explaining that the accused pooping pooch had gotten into Depp’s weed cache.

When asked if she did it as a prank, Heard replied from the stand, “Absolutely not. I don’t think that’s funny. I don’t know what grown woman does. I was not in a pranking mood.”

At the time of Depp’s last lawsuit, the libel one against U.K. tabloid The Sun, the actor also suggested the mystery bed-dumper could be Heard’s pal, iO Tillet Wright, saying that the author and activist “seemed the only one that would be crass enough to commit such an act.”

In the final months of their marriage, Heard said Monday, Depp was hallucinating.

“He was talking to people who weren’t in the room,” she said, according to the Associated Press. “It was terrifying. It was unclear to me whether he was even mad at me or he was convinced that the guy he said he saw me with was in the room.”

A disturbing video, entered as evidence, shows a cell-phone video of Depp rambling, seemingly drunk, around the kitchen, opening and slamming glass doors and veering around unpredictably, and one point smashing a bottle.

Later in her testimony, Heard said about the end of her marriage to Depp: “The monster had become normal and not the exception. The violence was all the time and not the exception.”

Also on Monday, jurors were shown photos of Heard’s bruised face which had not been presented to them before. Using a color correction wheel that Heard called her “bruise kit” to cover up marks on her face, Heard detailed what she said was her makeup routine during the alleged abuse, AP reports. She said she learned over the years to use green shades in the first day of a bruise to cover up redness, and switch more to orange shades as the bruise turned blue and purple.

“I’m not going to walk around L.A. with bruises on my face,” she said.

