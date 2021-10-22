Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Shooting: The Newest Developments

The actor discharged a prop firearm on the set of ”Rust” that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on the set of a Western film he was making in New Mexico which killed the cinematographer and injured the director, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

The director of photography, Halyna Hutchinson, 42, was killed, and the director, Joel Souza, 48, was injured about 1:50 p.m. Thursday on the set of Rust at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe County, said Juan Rios, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

Hutchinson died shortly after being transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Souza was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe. His condition is not immediately known, but British-American actor Frances Fisher tweeted Thursday evening Souza told her that he’s out of the hospital.

Rios said the shooting happened either in the middle of a scene that was being rehearsed or filmed, the New York Times reports. “We’re trying to determine right now how and what type of projectile was used in the firearm,” he said.

No charges have been filed against anyone in connection with the shooting.

Alec Baldwin Reacts to the Shooting

Baldwin, 63, was seen outside of the sheriff’s office headquarters following the shooting, looking distressed and in tears, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday. He was unavailable for comment.

The Emmy award winning actor issued a statement Friday morning via Twitter saying, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Rust Production Issues Statement

The movie’s production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC said: “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”

