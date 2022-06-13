Aides Say Giuliani Was Sauced When He Told Trump to Lie About Election

Former key actors in the Trump machine claim that Rudy was ”definitely” or ”apparently” polluted when he made up the stolen election

Was Rudy Giuliani “definitely intoxicated” or “apparently inebriated” or when he told Donald Trump to call a win for himself in the small hours after Election Day 2020? According to two former Trump aides, Rudy was both.

The January 6 House select committee played video testimony on Monday from various key players in the Trump administration saying that the president was warned again and again that his stolen election theory was untrue but that a reportedly soused Giuliani kept telling him otherwise.

“There were suggestions by, I believe it was Mayor Giuliani, to go and declare victory and say that we’d won it outright,” ex-Trump adviser Jason Miller said in his video before the panel, adding that Giuliani was “definitely intoxicated,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien expressed it differently to the select committee, deeming the onetime “America’s Mayor” to have been “apparently inebriated” when he gave out the advice, Politico reports.

“My recommendation was to say that votes were still being counted. It’s too early to tell, too early to call the race,” Stepien said.

Trump did not find that argument compelling.

“The president disagreed with that,” Stepien said. “I don’t recall the particular words. He thought that I was wrong. He told me so, and, you know, that they were going to go, and he was going to go in a different direction.”

In another video, campaign aide Matt Morgan told the panel that outside lawyers who had signed up to help on Election Day “disengaged with the campaign,” in part because “law firms were not comfortable making the arguments that Rudy Giuliani was making publicly,” Politico reports.

In its second session, the Jan. 6 select committee is exploring the negative impacts of Trump’s 2020 election lie. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said the evidence was clear: “We’ve had an election. Mr. Trump lost, but he refused to accept the results of the democratic process.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.