After 5 Long Years, Kendrick Lamar is Finally Releasing a New Album

It’s been two months since Kendrick Lamar took the stage with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem for their historic Super Bowl performance at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. And it’s been even longer—five years to the date—since Lamar released his 2017 album, DAMN.

But the Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning artist announced Monday that he will be unleashing his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, on May 13.

Responding to a February tweet from a Twitter user that said, “Kendrick Lamar is officially retired,” the rap titan responded with a link to his Oklama website, which led to an official news statement about his upcoming release.

“The following statement was released today by oklama, through his company pgLang at 11:00 a.m. PT in Los Angeles, CA:

Album: ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’

Release date: 5/13/2022

All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only.”

In August 2021, Lamar teased his forthcoming LP, saying that it would be his “final TDE album.”

“May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling,” he wrote. “There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown.” He signed the note, “Oklama.”

In March 2020, Lamar and Dave Free—his longtime collaborator at Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE)—started pgLang, which they described as a “service company” that is “focused on using our experiences, and nurturing our many collaborators, to build stories that are equally accessible and engaging then fitting them within the best media.”

The company earned their first major win earlier this month when signee Baby Keem won Best Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammys for his single “Family Ties,” which features Lamar.

As expected, fans were overjoyed about Lamar’s forthcoming album and they expressed their excitement via social media.

A Twitter user posted a video of rapper Rick Ross screaming along with the caption, “It’s time for a new Kendrick Lamar album?!”

It’s time for a new Kendrick Lamar album?! pic.twitter.com/IKb7Z83DnJ — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) April 18, 2022

One user commented on pgLang’s Instagram post, saying “thank god for the day,” which received more than 200 likes.

Another person commented: “THE GOAT HAS RETURNED,” along with a goat emoji.

“Album of the century incoming,” wrote another Instagram user.

Lamar is slated to co-headline Rolling Loud Miami in July, his first performance at the rap festival since 2017. Following Lamar’s album announcement, Rolling Loud’s Twitter account tweeted: “kendrick closing out Sunday in Miami this year performing his new album is some goat shit.”

