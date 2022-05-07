Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Questions If Colin Kaepernick’s Ego Can Handle NFL Return

”The question is, can he sit back and play his role as a backup to his number call,” athlete says to LA Mag.

Colin Kaepernick was shut out of the NFL for the last five years after he took a knee during the national anthem to make a statement on police brutality. But in recent weeks, Mark Davis, the owner of the Las Vegas Raiders said he’d welcome back the pro with “open arms” if that’s something his coaches and general manager found fitting for the team they’re building. The possibility of Kaepernick’s return is a move that cornerback, Adam “Pacman” Jones supports despite having a few questions.

“I think he’s got a chance,” Jones told Los Angeles magazine. “There’s 96 quarterbacks, you can’t tell me he’s not better than 40 of them. I’m eager to see if he gets a call and how he responds to it because everything is a process. If he does his due diligence, I think it’ll work, but if he won’t do his due diligence, I don’t think it’ll work.”

“I know he’s hungry, I know he knows he’s good, my only question is, can he play the role,” Jones asked. “The talent, yeah, he’s talented. His talent speaks for itself. Is he the old Kap? I don’t know. We haven’t seen him with live contact, but it would be interesting to see him at least get a shot at camp, so we can see how he moves around with contact. I don’t think it would hurt nobody to bring him into camp to see if he can perform.”

Even if Kaepernick does get the call to participate in a team’s training camp, that doesn’t mean it’ll be smooth sailing for the man who used to be at the top of his league. That said, Jones predicts if any team ends up giving Kaepernick a chance this season, it’ll likely be the Seattle Seahawks or the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I think the Las Vegas Raiders would be a good fit,” Jones said. “I think being behind [quarterback] Derek Carr, you know, he can give him time to get his mojo back. There’s no rush, but the question is, can he sit back and play his role as a backup to his number call?”

Jones came out to Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL Draft, and got nostalgic on the moment he was drafted into the league in 2005 by the Tennessee Titans.

“It was crazy,” Jones said. “I got cold feet the night before and took a plane home. I thought I was going three or four, but I ended up going sixth, which was the first pick overall defensive wise, but it was a fun time.”

“It changed my life, it changed my whole family’s life, I probably wouldn’t be here talking to you if I didn’t have football,” he added, before providing some advice to the NFL prospects getting drafted into the league. “Just know that football is a business. It’s not high school anymore. You gotta treat it like a business, take care of your body, your body is now a business, and enjoy it. Football first. Nothing else but football right now. Everything else will take care of itself.”

Since Jones was in town working with the draft, he carved out some time in his schedule to attend the 2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic benefiting D-Up on Cancer on Sunday to help those suffering the fight.

“I’m a normal in the celebrity games. It’s always a good chance to come out and do something for charity,” Jones said. “My grandma passed away with cancer, lung cancer, but I’m always trying to do something for a cause, for the good, so I think this is a great event of giving back and that’s what why I’m here.”