Academy Museum President Bill Kramer Named CEO of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Bill Kramer who served as The Academy Museum President has been picked to take over the role of CEO of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Kramer was unanimously chosen by the Academy’s AMPAS board members.

Dawn Hudson, formerly President of Film Independent (producer of the Spirit Awards and the LA Film Festival) announced in October that 2021-2022 would be her final term in her position as Academy CEO. She was originally to step down in May of 2023, but has decided to step down in July. Kramer will assume the role on July 18 with a transition period where Hudson will serve as an advisor to the Academy.

In a statement to Los Angeles, Kramer said: “I am deeply honored to share the news that the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted today to name me as its new CEO. In this CEO role, I will oversee the Academy’s global membership, the Oscars, the Academy’s extensive collections housed in the Margaret Herrick Library and Academy Film Archive, and, of course, our world-class Academy Museum. I am looking forward to galvanizing the unparalleled assets and resources of the Academy to continue to amplify the work of the Museum. My official first day as CEO is July 18, and I will remain on the Museum Board of Trustees. In addition, I will continue to work closely with Academy Museum COO and General Counsel Brendan Connell, Jr. and Chief Artistic and Programming Officer Jacqueline Stewart to advance the exceptional programs of the Museum.”

Kramer added, “Thank you to my team so much for your support in helping us create our spectacular Museum. I am excited to see what we can achieve together in this next chapter.”

“Bill Kramer has been a transformational leader in establishing the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures as a beacon for movie lovers and a manifestation of everything the Academy represents and celebrates,” said current Academy president David Rubin. “His vision for the Academy’s future is likewise bold and inspiring, and our governors have agreed he is the ideal choice to lead at this pivotal moment for the organization. We believe Bill has the ability to bring together all corners of the motion picture community, and we’re thrilled to have him in this role to elevate the organization and unite our global membership.”

Kramer served as managing director of development and external relationships for the Academy Museum from 2012 to 2016, before it opened. Then he returned as president, after spending several years as VP of Development at The Brooklyn Academy of Music. The Academy Museum has sold over half a million tickets in its first nine months of existence.

After Kramer assumes the CEO role, he will sit on The Museum’s Board of Trustees, with the museum falling under his leadership purview. A new Academy Museum CEO will be voted on later on.

After Kramer assumes the CEO role, he will sit on The Museum's Board of Trustees, with the museum falling under his leadership purview. A new Academy Museum CEO will be voted on later on.

“What a privilege it’s been to work with an exceptionally talented staff and dedicated board members to create a truly global institution, a world-class museum that honors this art form so beautifully, an abiding commitment to representation and inclusion, and a modern organization ready to lead in a changing world,” said Hudson

Chair of the Academy Museum Board of Trustees and Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said, “The Academy Museum Board of Trustees is thrilled that Bill will be continuing his work with us as the CEO of the Academy and as a Trustee of the Museum Board.

Hudson’s exit comes after the eventful 94th Oscars when best actor winner Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock as he was presenting best documentary feature. David Rubin, Academy president, will be finishing his term this summer, with a new leader set to be voted on by the Board of Governors. Kramer and the incoming new president will be responsible for ushering the Oscars telecast and organization into a new era. The 2022 Oscars drew 16.6 million viewers, up 58 percent from last year’s record-low audience of 10.5 million. While the year-over-year growth was noted, it was still the second-lowest viewership and rating performance in telecast history.

“It is the great honor of my career to take on the role as CEO of the Academy,” said Kramer. “I deeply believe in the power and artistry of cinema. I so look forward to galvanizing the unparalleled assets of the Academy — the Oscars, our global community of more than 10,000 Academy members, and our museum, library, and archive — to promote and elevate the arts and sciences of the movies and inspire the next generation of filmmakers.

The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12, 2023, and will air live on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

