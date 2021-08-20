A Canine Caper Has the Cops Eyeing Britney Spears for Battery Against Her Housekeeper

The pop princess’s fight for freedom allegedly hit a snag when an employee’s concern over the state of Britney’s dogs triggered multiple calls to the police.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department is investigating Britney Spears for misdemeanor battery after her housekeeper claimed the star hit her during an argument over how she treats her dogs—and sources say Spears thinks her dad is behind the whole kerfuffle.

Ventura Sheriff’s Captain Eric Buschow confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that deputies were called to Spears’ Thousand Oaks home Monday and that the housekeeper filed a report, but declined to specify what physical contact she claims Spears made. Additionally, Buschow said the housekeeper showed no visible signs of injury and the investigation will be forwarded to the Ventura County district attorney to decide.

According to TMZ, meanwhile, the trouble started earlier this month when a dogsitter worried that one of Brit’s dogs was sick and took it and another one of her pups to a vet—never to return.

On August 10, Britney called the law herself to report that the dogs had been stolen but didn’t file a report when deputies arrived. On Monday, however, Spears could not let missing dogs lie and demanded the housekeeper tell her where they were and why they’d been taken.

The housekeeper then supposedly told her boss she was worried about the animals and showed her a cell phone picture she’d snapped of one of the dogs after it had vomited. Britney, TMZ says, assumed that the employee had sent pooch pics to her father, Jamie Spears—who pays the keeper’s salary—and that it was he who called the dogsitter and had the pets removed.

Britney told the housekeeper that she wasn’t allowed to take pictures in her home and a struggle ensued. Law enforcement sources tell the outlet that Spears struck the woman’s arm, while Britney spies say she merely struck the cell phone in the woman’s hand. In any case, the phone went flying.

The action went down just a week after Jamie promised to grant his daughter’s longtime wish and petition the court to end his 13-year tenure as her conservator, but that turned out to be not quite the case, as Jamie’s filing actually asked the judge to deny Britney’s July 26 petition asking that dad be officially cut out of her business.

Regarding the dogs, sources “with direct knowledge” claim Jamie is as innocent as he always is because “he’s been shut out” and is “totally in the dark on what goes on in her home.”

Brit’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said in a statement Thursday, “This is overblown sensational tabloid fodder—nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever. Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately.

“To its credit, the sheriff’s office itself has acknowledged that the incident was classified as a ‘very minor misdemeanor . . . ’ and confirmed ‘there were no injuries.’ If this did not involve Britney Spears it never would have been reported at all.”

Rosengart has bigger fish to fry—namely, Jamie—saying last week, “We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.”

