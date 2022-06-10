50 Years of L.A. Pride in Pictures

How a modest march for civil rights became the biggest party in Los Angeles
1970s

Marchers holding placards spelling out “Gay Pride” in 1975. (PHOTO: ONE ARCHIVE)
Beth Chayim Chadashim in 1976. (PHOTO: ONE ARCHIVE)
A “Gay Think” kissing booth, 1975. (PHOTO: PAT ROCCO/ONE ARCHIVE)
Revelers in 1975. (PHOTO: ONE ARCHIVE)

1980s

Then-city councilman Joel Wachs at the L.A. Christopher Street West Pride Parade in 1981. (PHOTO: ONE ARCHIVE)
An Aids-safety flyer in 1989. (PHOTO: ONE ARCHIVE)
A flyer advertising a benefit dance in 1989. (PHOTO: ONE ARCHIVE)
“25 Years of Pride” Float, 1982 (PHOTO: ONE ARCHIVE)
KCET Employees doing interviews at the1980s Pride Festival. (PHOTO: ONE ARCHIVE)
A gay fathers group, 1982. (PHOTO: ONE ARCHIVE)

1990s

Gay members of the Los Angeles Police Department in 1994. (PHOTO: ONE ARCHIVE)
RuPaul at the West Hollywood Parade that same year. (PHOTO: RON GALELLA, LTD. RON GALELLA COLLECTION VIA GETTY IMAGES)
A CHER IMPERSONATOR IN 1997. (HECTOR MATA AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Gay religious leader and human rights activist Troy Perry speaks at the 1995
parade. (tktktk)

2000s

Dykes on bikes open the parade on Santa Monica Boulevard in 2008. (PHOTO: VALERIE MACON/GETTY IMAGES)
Then-Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, 2009. (PHOTO: VALERIE MACON/GETTY IMAGES)
Lesbian nurses, 2002. (PHOTO: UNIVERSAL IMAGES GROUP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Women dressed in colors roller skate in the 2014 parade. (PHOTO: DAVID MCNEW/GETTY IMAGES)

 

At the annual Long Beach Lesbian and Gay Pride Festival and Celebration in 2008. (PHOTO: DAVID MCNEW/GETTY IMAGES)

2010s

“Mexican American men wear “Day of the Dead” – inspired costumes, 2018. (PHOTO: DAVID MCNEW/GETTY IMAGES)
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti at the parade in 2019. (PHOTO: DAVID MCNEW/GETTY IMAGES)
Richard Simmons at the 2013 parade. (PHOTO: CHELSEA GUGLIELMINO/FILMMAGIC)
Women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred and a lookalike in drag in 2019. (PHOTO: DAVID MCNEW/GETTY IMAGES)
Revelers striking a pose in 2019. Richard Simmons at the 2013 parade. (PHOTO: CHELSEA GUGLIELMINO/FILMMAGIC)

2020s

The Black Lives Matter March replaced the Pride Celebration after George Floyd’s murder in 2020. (PHOTO: GREG GARY)
A protester with her fist raised. (PHOTO: STANTON SHARPE/SOPA IMAGES/LIGHTROCKET VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Donald Trump’s defaced star on Hollywood Boulevard near the starting point of the BLM March. (PHOTO: MARIO TAMA/GETTY IMAGES)
Activist Gerald Garth leads protesters in a chant. (PHOTO: RODIN ECKENROTH/GETTY IMAGES)
A Participant with a simple sign. (PHOTO: GREG GARY)

This pictorial is featured in our Los Angeles’ special June 2022 Pride Guide.

