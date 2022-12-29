3 Key Takeaways From Dionne Warwick’s “The Originals” Appearance

The multi-Grammy winner brought her trademark candor to the table while discussing Lisa Rinna, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and that pesky ”e” with LAMag’s award-winning podcast

Five-time Grammy winner Dionne Warwick recently joined Andrew Goldman on the latest episode of The Originals. The singer, now the subject of CNN’s documentary, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, brought her trademark candor while discussing her 60-plus year career in show business. Here are three takeaways from the freewheeling interview.

Yes, Warwick really does dislike Lisa Rinna



In 2011, Warwick appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice and the tension portrayed between she and fellow contestants Lisa Rinna and Marlee Matlin was apparently real.

“It was a case of not wanting to really be around people who were of that ilk, who decided that they had to be obstinate, and be crazy, and say silly things to each other,” Warwick explained. “I said, I don’t need this…I don’t want to be around these ladies.”

In the boardroom of the fourth episode, Warwick essentially volunteered to be fired by Donald Trump. She explains: “It was a lot of back-biting, and craziness. I said, ‘Dionne, why are you going to ruin your career here with these crazy people? Go ahead, get out of this.’ And that’s when I fired myself.”

Goldman then asks Warwick if she watched Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “Those are not the kind of shows that I watch,” she replied. “I don’t know anything about them, and I don’t want to know anything about them. I watch Gunsmoke.”

She’s not angry about her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame snub. However…



Warwick has been nominated twice, most recently in 2022, but has not yet been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, despite the inclusion of much less successful performers.

“I don’t think I belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” she said. “I’m not a rock singer.”

But Goldman pointed out that many pop singers of lesser stature have earned a place in The Hall, such as British singer Dusty Springfield, inducted in 1999.

“What about Dolly Parton? Hello?” Warwick exclaimed of the country singer inducted by Pink in November. “I don’t feel I belong there,” she added. “It’s the second time I’ve been nominated, and there’ll probably be a third time and a fourth time, and I don’t really care about it. I don’t want to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I really don’t.”

She shouldn’t have listened to that famous astrologer

In the 70s, based on the advice of Linda Goodman, who wrote 1968’s bestselling book Sun Signs, Warwick added an “e” to the end of her name for a time going by “Dionne Warwicke.” It was, she now acknowledges, a big mistake.

“I was told because of vibratory enhancement to my last name, and because also, at the moment in time, my husband [actor William Elliott] and I were going through a little bit of a turmoil, that the ‘e’ being representative of my last name at the time, might vibratorily bring us back together the way we were supposed to be. Well, all hell broke loose with that ‘e.’ And I said, ‘Oh, okay. I know what to do now. Let’s get rid of this ‘e.’ And that’s what I did.” So, did losing the ‘e’ improve things? “Apparently it did,” Warwick said. “Because that’s when I started recording again, and all kinds of wonderful things started happening again.”

