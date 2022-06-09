Feds Beg Judge: Lock Up Sex Predator R. Kelly for 25 Years or More

After a jury found R. Kelly guilty on all 9 counts, federal prosecutors in New York have filed their joint recommendation for his sentencing

Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York have filed their joint recommendation for disgraced singer R. Kelly’s sentencing, saying the convicted sex predator should be put away “in excess of 25 years.”

Prosecutors say Kelly, 55, should be locked up for that long, in part, due to his history with minors, according to documents obtained by TMZ. Citing his relationship with the late singer Aliyah, Feds say R. Kelly “began to sexually abuse her when she was just 12 or 13 years old.” The pair were married when she was 15 and he was 17, and the marriage was later annulled with help from Aliyah’s parents.

Other reasons to keep Kelly behind bars include his possession of child pornography and his tendency towards “physical and psychological” abuse of women.

Plus, there is Kelly’s considerable recidivism: the government says Kelly kept committing his crimes even after he’d been arrested and tried in 2008, after which he was acquitted in a jury trial on 21 counts of child pornography.

His celebrity status was also his enabler. According to the documents, “[H]is musical talent absolved him of any need to conform his conduct — no matter how predatory, harmful, humiliating or abusive to others — to the strictures of the law.”

Prosecutors won a guilty conviction in a sex crimes trial against Kelly last September. A jury found him guilty on all nine counts, including racketeering, sex crimes, human trafficking, obstruction of justice, and kidnapping.

But that’s not all. Kelly still has a federal case pending in Illinois, where he is facing 11 new charges, all felonies, including sexual abuse and sexual assault. And there’s also a state trial in Minnesota, where Kelly is alleged to have paid a teen girl for sexual contact in his hotel room.

