The fashion of professionals in the workforce has shifted tremendously over the last century. In the early 1900s, men and women both dressed to impress, whether they were headed to the office or for a night on the town. Women began to wear pants and suits in the 1970s, and men began to embrace a smart casual style in the 1990s.

Now, in 2023, fashion in the workplace has shifted once again over recent years. The Covid-19 pandemic completely transformed all aspects of the workplace, fashion being just one of the noticeable changes. As people were working from home, they were often wearing athleisure or even pajamas. Many have returned to the office, at least part-time, so office attire has returned, although it may look different now.

Decades ago, dressing to impress meant wearing the nicest business attire one had. Now, people generally opt to add a personal flair to their outfits. Various style elements —like funky ties, nice sneakers, or fun glasses —can add a touch of individuality to any outfit. As workplace attire becomes more relaxed, office-goers typically enjoy dressing based on their own personalities.

Another shift that has occurred in workplace fashion is the rise of the luxury sneaker. The modern business person likely has nice sneakers that are both classy and functional, and they can be worn with suits or even dresses. Entrepreneur Josh Rabbany feels that the growing popularity of luxury sneakers is a massive piece of the office fashion evolution.

Sneakers made their way into offices in the early 2010s and have continued to gain momentum ever since. Wearing luxury sneakers in the office is a way to blend comfort, style, and practicality at once. Many companies have begun reevaluating their dress codes, allowing employees to dress more comfortably and more individualistically, rather than having a specific uniform.

Rabbany has strong feelings about individualism in the workplace, and this notion closely aligns with his creative consultancy, The JMR Group. He is a creative facilitator with experience in music, fashion, and art. All of his experiences have come together in a way that pushes boundaries and encourages others to tell their stories.

In conclusion, workplace fashion has undergone significant transformations throughout history, and in 2023, it continues to evolve. The Covid-19 pandemic has played a role in reshaping office attire, with a shift towards more relaxed and individualistic styles as people return to the workplace. Dressing to impress now means adding personal flair and incorporating elements that reflect one’s personality. The rise of luxury sneakers as acceptable office footwear exemplifies this shift, blending comfort, style, and practicality. Entrepreneur Josh Rabbany, with his creative consultancy, The JMR Group, embraces individualism in the workplace and encourages others to express themselves authentically through their fashion choices. As the workforce continues to evolve, effortlessly cool workplace fashion reflects the changing dynamics of professional attire.

