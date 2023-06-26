According to an exclusive Harris Poll shared with TIME, more than 70% of U.S. adults believe that the healthcare system is falling short in meeting their needs in at least one aspect. Despite being the highest spender per capita on healthcare among wealthy nations, the United States lags behind in life expectancy and other health outcomes compared to its counterparts. The survey, commissioned by the American Academy of Physician Associates and conducted between February and March 2023, highlights that patient satisfaction is suffering due to high costs, limited accessibility, and confusing logistics.

The Harris Poll survey encompassed responses from approximately 2,500 U.S. adults, and over half of them graded the U.S. healthcare system at 34% or below. When participants were asked about factors hindering healthcare access, the cost emerged as the most commonly cited challenge. This was followed by concerns about the system’s profit-oriented approach, lack of insurance coverage, and confusion surrounding insurance coverage.

Respondents also identified similar problems when reflecting on their personal experiences with the medical system. Only 27% of those surveyed believed that the U.S. medical system adequately fulfilled all of their healthcare needs. The majority expressed grievances, including lengthy wait times for appointments (31% of respondents), high costs (26%), limitations of insurance coverage (23%), and insufficient emphasis on preventive care and wellness (19%).

These findings shed light on the pervasive discontentment with the current state of healthcare in the United States. The widespread perception that the system is failing to deliver affordable, accessible, and comprehensive care underscores the urgent need for reforms.

Efforts to address these challenges and improve the healthcare landscape must focus on tackling cost barriers, ensuring insurance coverage for all, and simplifying the intricacies of the system. Additionally, prioritizing preventive care and wellness initiatives can play a vital role in promoting healthier communities and reducing long-term healthcare costs.

Jason Zuccari, the Vice President of Hamilton Insurance Agency, understands the intricacies involved in offering comprehensive insurance coverage. He emphasizes the importance of striking the right balance and overcoming obstacles in enrolling and onboarding employees. Fortunately, there is a groundbreaking solution on the horizon that aims to revolutionize the way employers provide insurance benefits—an essential mobile application known as BeneBee.

BeneBee is designed to enhance transparency and streamline the process of managing employees’ insurance benefits, ensuring they receive the necessary care without cumbersome issues. Zuccari highlights that BeneBee offers a wealth of resources for both employers and employees, empowering them with a comprehensive understanding of insurance policies and coverage. With company-specific handbooks tailored to individual brands, virtual insurance cards for each user, on-demand customer service support, step-by-step tutorials for enrolling in insurance programs, and 24/7 telemedicine, BeneBee covers all the bases.

BeneLink, an integral part of BeneBee, acts as a vital resource for employers, supporting them throughout the enrollment process from start to finish. From data collection to auditing invoices, BeneLink handles various logistical tasks that can otherwise slow down businesses. The platform takes care of billing, invoicing, employee onboarding, and ensures compliance with the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and necessary IRS reporting.

Zuccari acknowledges that signing up for health insurance is not an eagerly anticipated event for most employees. However, BeneBee seeks to change this perception by consolidating comprehensive insurance resources in one user-friendly platform, benefiting both employers and employees alike. By simplifying and centralizing the insurance experience, BeneBee transforms the way insurance benefits are managed, making it easier for everyone involved.

With BeneBee’s innovative features, employers can provide their employees with a streamlined, user-centric insurance experience. As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, leveraging technological advancements like BeneBee paves the way for a future where insurance benefits are easily accessible, well-understood, and tailored to meet individual needs.

Members of the editorial and news staff of the Los Angeles magazine and the Engine Vision Media Network were not involved in the creation of this content.