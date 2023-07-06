The remarkable tale of Yakir Levi, a formidable force in the water damage and restoration industry in Los Angeles, bears all the hallmarks of a cinematic narrative: drama, struggle, success, and reinvention. Rising from an underprivileged background in Israel, navigating the frenetic nightlife scene of New York, and finally presiding over an ever-expanding restoration empire in Los Angeles, Levi’s journey is anything but ordinary.

Orphaned at an early age in 1982, Levi grew up in Israel without a father figure. His resilience, however, led him to voluntarily enlist in the Special Unit of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). The IDF honed not only his physical prowess but also his innate ability to handle challenging situations, a skill that would become his cornerstone in the years to come.

At 22, a leap of faith brought Levi to the hustling, bustling streets of New York. Delving into the vibrant nightlife scene, he found himself carving a niche as a musician. As he strummed his guitar, his entrepreneurial spirit was also quietly tuning into the pulse of the cosmetics business. In time, Levi built one of the largest cosmetics businesses in New York, a testament to his chameleon-like ability to adapt and excel in diverse domains.

Levi’s foray into the water damage and restoration industry, however, was serendipitous. A water damage incident at his own home in 2015 piqued his interest in the field. Fast-forward to November 2018, and he transformed his interest into a certified skill, thereby bagging his first restoration job. It was the birth of 770 Water Damage Restoration, a water damage and restoration company that, within three short years, grew exponentially 20 times under Levi’s watchful leadership.

What sets Levi apart is not just his entrepreneurial acumen but also his unconventional approach to staffing. As an advocate for second chances, he actively recruits ex-convicts and abuse survivors, providing them with an opportunity for rehabilitation and recovery. His philanthropic endeavors extend beyond his workforce; he’s a known donor to cancer charities, a life coach, and a confidante to billionaires.

Also a real estate developer, Levi once restored the most expensive house in Los Angeles, marking the priciest water restoration in history. As his reputation grew, so did the attention from the media. An Israeli reality show is currently in the works, further spotlighting his awe-inspiring life story.

Today, as the CEO and founder of LA’s largest water restoration company, Yakir Levi stands as a testament to resilience, adaptability, and the power of reinvention. But beneath these titles—developer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist—he is a man who believes in giving back to society and providing opportunities to those in need.

Curious about the everyday exploits of this restoration mogul? Connect with Yakir Levi on Facebook and Instagram for a firsthand look at his ventures, philanthropic efforts, and insights into his unique business philosophy. In the pulsating story of Levi’s life, there are no full stops, only ellipses, for every end is merely the start of a new, exciting chapter.

Members of the editorial and news staff of the Los Angeles magazine and the Engine Vision Media Network were not involved in the creation of this content.