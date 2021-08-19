Woman Who Says Trevor Bauer Sexually Assaulted Her is Denied Restraining Order

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman denied a woman’s request on Thursday for a permanent restraining order against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and dissolved a temporary order the woman was granted in June when she accused Bauer of beating her during sex on two occasions at his Pasadena home this spring.

Concluding a fractious four-day hearing, Gould-Saltman ruled that Bauer posed no threat to the 27-year-old woman, who claims Bauer punched her repeatedly in the face, buttocks and genitals, and choked her unconscious with her own hair. The judge also found that Bauer did not break any limits set by the accuser because she did not express them to him, ESPN reports.

“We consider in a sexual encounter that when a woman says no she should be believed,” Gould-Saltman said in her closing remarks, “so what should we do when she says yes?”

The judge added, “If she set limits and he exceeded them, this case would’ve been clear. But she set limits without considering all the consequences, and respondent did not exceed limits that the petitioner set.”

In court and in statements to the press, Bauer’s attorneys have used the women’s texts as evidence of what they claim was her consent to all that happened during their two encounters, including a text before their second meeting in which the woman wrote that she had her “hooks in” Bauer and “can get in his head.”

During Wednesday’s testimony, the baseball player’s accuser told the court, “I knew how this was going to go. I knew that I was going to get slut-shamed and that was worth it to me to get protection from Trevor Bauer.”

In June, one of Bauer’s attorneys told TMZ, “Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the accuser] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [the accuser] repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be ‘choked out’ and slapped in the face.”

“Rough sex doesn’t mean a concussion,” the accuser told the court Wednesday. “To me, text messages don’t mean consent. I did not consent to bruising all over my body and going to the hospital and having things done to me while I was unconscious.”

The Pasadena Police Department is still investigating the allegations and Bauer, who has denied any wrongdoing, has not been charged with a crime. Meanwhile, he has been on paid administrative leave since July 2 and Major League Baseball is not expected to make any ruling on that suspension until the police conclude their investigation.

