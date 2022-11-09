Winning Powerball Ticket Worth $2.04 Billion Sold In Altadena

A Powerball ticket worth a record-setting, mind-boggling $2.04 billion was sold in Altadena, officials confirmed.

The ticket purchased at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena matched all six numbers—10,33,41,47,46 and Powerball number 10. While the overall total was $2.04 billion, the single winning ticket pays a prize of $1.9 billion, according to Powerball—marking the first time California has paid out a jackpot of over $1 billion to a single winner. Winners have the option of collecting their spoils through installments or in a lump sum. In this case, the lump sum payment would be $997.6 million.

The #Powerball numbers for Monday's drawing were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with Powerball 10 Check your tickets now at 👉 https://t.co/v9q3NiyjFE pic.twitter.com/raNqEugqQD — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) November 8, 2022

Along with the big winner, three other tickets sold in California matched five of the numbers, making the tix worth roughly $1.15 million apiece.

On Tuesday, however, the excitement was at Joe’s Service Center, where owner Joseph Chahayed received a $1 million bonus as the retailer who sold the golden ticket.

“I will share it with my family… with my kids, my grandchildren,” he said. “I have 11 grandchildren, and I have to share it with them.”

At Joe’s Service Station, the owner celebrates winning $1 million after selling the winning $2 billion #powerball ticket. #kpcc #laist pic.twitter.com/mHAau6bRCO — Michael Flores (@ReporterFlores) November 8, 2022

Chayayed’s son, Joe Jr., expressed his appreciation to the community that has supported his father’s business for over 20 years.

“We want to just thank all of our community members who have always come and are dedicated to this station,” he said. “They truly believe in luck and they truly believe that some things are just deserved to be. Hopefully, one of the winners is from our community. And congratulations and thank you to the lottery system for creating a program where the schools are going to benefit. A lot of people are going to benefit from this, so great program. Appreciate it so much.”

According to the Multi-state Lottery Association, the odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million. The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands

City News Service contributed to this report.

