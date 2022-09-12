Windsor Hills Driver Charged in Six Killings Hit 130 MPH on L.A. Streets

Nicole Linton says she was not conscious when she allegedly sped through a red light, killing 6, but prosecutors don’t buy it

The Texas-based traveling nurse charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter in the fiery Windsor Hills car crash that killed six people—including an unborn baby—hit speeds of 130 mph when she “floored the gas pedal” just before causing the August 4 tragedy, prosecutors say.

Responding to claims from the accused, Nicole Lorraine Linton, that she had suffered from a “lapse of consciousness” before the crash, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office filed a motion Friday stating that Linton “was conscious and deliberate in her driving,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

Authorities initially estimated Linton’s car was traveling at about 90 to 100 mph when it crashed into multiple vehicles at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues shortly after 1:30 p.m. However, according to Friday’s court filing, “Further analysis reveals that her speed at impact was in fact 130 mph and that she floored the gas pedal for at least the 5 seconds leading into the crash, going from 122 mph to 130 mph,” the Times reports.

“This NASCAR-worthy performance flies in the face of the notion that she was unconscious or incapacitated,” the filing stated.

Linton’s defense team said in a previous filing that her mental health had been deteriorating even before the crash. “She has no recollection of the events that led to her collision,” Dr. William Winter, who treated Linton at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center wrote on Aug. 6. “The next thing she recalled was lying on the pavement and seeing that her car was on fire.”

The extent of Linton’s injuries from the crash were not included in the doctor’s report, but Winter mentioned “fractures” and Linton’s lawyers said she is using a wheelchair to move around jail, the Times reports.

Linton’s attorneys have chronicled a long history of mental illness in court documents, including bipolar disorder.

“In the days and hours leading up to the events of August 4, Nicole’s behavior became increasingly frightening,” her attorneys wrote. On the day of the crash, Linton drove home from the hospital for lunch and FaceTimed her sister completely naked, according to the court papers, the Times reports.

