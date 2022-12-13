Tory Lanez Trial For Alleged Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Begins in L.A.

The popular rapper is slated to take the stand in the trial of fellow rapper Tory Lanez in downtown L.A. on Tuesday

It started with a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house, a hot girl summer bash of boozed-up reality stars, influencers, and hip-hop artists who swarmed her mansion on a steamy July day in 2020, just as COVID restrictions in L.A. were waning.

It ended with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, being shot by fellow rapper Tory Lanez after an argument in the Hollywood Hills, prosecutors will set out to prove in a Los Angeles court as his trial opens downtown. If convicted, Lanez could spend two decades in prison on three separate felony charges.

“We had to come kill the streets for five minutes,” Pete, then 25, said in an Instagram Live video shot alongside Jenner, then 22 on that July day. Seconds later, Lanez swam up to join them in the video to mug it up for fans.

But as the drinks continued to flow, an argument apparently broke out and two, along with another female friend, Kelsey Harris, were asked to leave. The three climbed into Lanez’s SUV. Sometime around 4:30 a.m., shots rang out, prosecutors said.

The shooting was possibly prompted by a love triangle between the three occupants of the vehicle, sources tell LAMag.

“On July 12, the defendant and the 24-year-old victim got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her,” prosecutors said after his arrest.

Pete didn’t reveal that the shooting occurred for more than a week but when she went public with her injuries by posting a picture of her foot, the veracity of her story was questioned in some in L.A. celebrity circles. This prompted her to push back on social media, writing in part: “I usually don’t address internet bullshit but y’all people are so sick. God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well!”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.