Will Caitlyn Jenner Fit in with Her Fox News Colleagues?

Fox News Channel announced Thursday that Los Angeles’ own transgender Olympic decathlete Caitlyn Jenner is joining the conservative network as an official contributor, beginning Thursday evening with her debut on Sean Hannity’s primetime slot, Hannity.

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

In a statement of her own, Jenner tweeted, “I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to @FoxNews millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people”

It took just minutes before the elephant walked into Jenner’s Twitter room.

“Maybe by way of introduction they can do a montage of all their anchors mocking you when you first transitioned,” wrote one user. “Like this:”

But aside from that, Jenner should have no trouble fitting into the right-wing news source. When she ran as a Republican for California Governor, her platform platform included making homeless people live in “big, open fields.” Also on the campaign trail, Jenner told Sean Hannity in May how much she empathizes with those hit hardest by the homelessness crisis—her fellow private plane owners, who had to look at unhoused people on the way to their hangars.

Jenner got roughly one percent of the vote.

Media outlets are also connecting Jenner’s surprise hire to Fox’s obsession with Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. But Jenner has made it clear that she is not gay. So the network’s shrieking reaction to Disney’s ham-handed attempts to address the situation should sit just as well with 72-year-old Gold Medalist as it does with any of Fox’s septuagenarian fans.

And though Jenner was called “the Phyllis Schlafly of the trans community,” after that chat with Hannity in May, it’s not like her official Fox contributor launch will be on Tucker Carlson’s show.

Jenner may recall her new colleague from back in October, when President Biden made United States Assistant Secretary for Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, a four-star admiral.

“Behind the heavily guarded walls of the White House everyone has gone crazy,” Carlson said. “Just this week, the Biden administration declared that a biological man who wears a dress is now a female admiral.”

Jenner will likely find conservatives to support her at the network, though they were quite hard to come by last summer after some goons followed her out of CPAC shouting insults and deadnaming her.

