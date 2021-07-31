Five Women Have Filed Police Reports Alleging Indecent Exposure at Wi Spa

Reporting and research by Jeremy Lee Quinn

A total of five women have filed reports with the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a June 23 incident at Wi Spa, all of them claiming to have seen male genitals exposed in the women’s section of the Wilshire Boulevard health club.

One of the reports states that a woman “observed [the suspect] exit a jacuzzi fully nude. Victim observed male genitals on the suspect and became scared and upset.”

The incident went viral last month when one of the alleged victims—a woman known as “Angel”—posted a video to social media of her confronting the spa’s staff, claiming to have seen a nude man in the section designated for women. “So, it’s OK for a man to go into the women’s section, show his penis around the other women, young little girls—underage—in your spa? Wi Spa condones that, is that what you’re saying?” Angel could be heard saying to a masked spa worker, who seemed to assume the patron in question was transgender. “I see a dick! It lets me know he’s a man. He’s a man. He is a man. He is not no female.”

The video led to two weekends of out-of-control protests, with opposing political forces squaring off in the streets outside the spa. It also bred widespread suspicion that the video was a hoax meant to generate outrage about a hot-button topic. The video got major traction on Twitter and was aired on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show.

Almost immediately, the discussion turned to trans rights, although it was never confirmed the nude person the women report they saw in the spa was trans. When Los Angeles contacted Wi Spa in June, management provided a statement pointing to California Civil Code 51 (b), which makes discriminating against trans and other gender non-conforming people in business establishments illegal in the state. “Like many other metropolitan areas, Los Angeles contains a transgender population, some of whom enjoy visiting a spa,” the statement goes on. “Wi Spa strives to meet the needs of all its customers.”

On two recent Saturdays, July 3 and July 17, protests have drawn battling factions to the downtown-adjacent Westlake neighborhood, including members of the Proud Boys and a group calling itself SoCal Antifa. During the second protest, more than 30 arrests were made as protesters flung projectiles at police and many refused to disperse after an unlawful assembly was declared

Angel was the first alleged victim to file a report with the LAPD, which she did on July 6, after the first weekend of protests. More women came forward in subsequent days and weeks with their accounts, claiming to have “observed male genitalia.”

