Real Estate: Marky Mark’s Selling While Bezos Expands His Empire

Mark Wahlberg’s estate is on sale for $87.5 million while Jeff Bezos is ready to grow his already stately $165 property

First in today’s high-end Los Angeles real estate scrum, actor Mark “Marky Mark” Wahlberg has put his amenities-stuffed Beverly Park manse on the market for $87.5 million, the New York Post reports.

The Frank Landry-designed estate, known as “The Premium,” has been Wahlberg’s home since 2009, when he purchased the 30,000 square-foot manor for $8.25 million. It features 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, a fully-equipped gym, a wine cellar, home theater, a five-hole golf course, tennis court, grotto-style pool, and a two-story paneled library.

“[It is] truly once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire one of the great of estates in Los Angeles,” the listing reads.

Wahlberg has four children with his wife, Rhea Dhurham.

On the other side of Beverly Hills, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has been mulling over how to expand his property, the Warner Estate, which he bought from David Geffen in 2020 for $165 million. Sitting on 9.7 acres, the Bezos homestead is already one of the biggest in Beverly Hills, and on March 24 the Beverly Hills Planning Commission granted the commerce baron approval to make additions to his stately digs, according to Patch.

Bezos thinks the Angelo Drive estate—which already comprises a two-story main residence, two-story detached guest house, two-story gym, a guard house and a tennis court—could naturally also use a new pool house, a powder room, and a retaining wall. A planning commission report obtained by Patch predicts that Bezos’ quest for more living space won’t significantly affect his neighbors.

