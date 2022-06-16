June Diane Raphael Says Without Roe v Wade Women Are ‘Essentially State-Owned Property’

“It is more important than ever for women to get into spaces with other women,” actress tells LAMag

Just days after May began, Politico sprung the American public and political world into a frenzy. The political news outlet broke a story highlighting the intent of the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade—to reverse more than 50 years of women’s reproductive rights protection. The article was not backed merely by the opinions of inside sources, but a full-fledged 98-page initial draft majority opinion document.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the document, marked as the “Opinion of the Court.” “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Not only did this mark a crucial turn in what has been the insurance and cementing of a pillar of women’s rights in the U.S., but it also shed a light on the institutional fragility of the highest court in the country. As it seems, even the steadiest branches—those 232 years strong—are susceptible to rot.

The looming outcome has women across the country—and across the globe—as well as their allies preparing for intense battles ahead in their sustained fight to retain equal human and basic rights over their bodies. making a lot of concerted opposition noise.

There was instantly a flurry of concerted opposition noise coming from Hollywood with its activism over the issue returning to the forefront—and those voices of opposition will grow even louder as the court date approaches.

One of those voices is Grace and Frankie star June Diane Raphael who is not only strongly recognized for her work as an actress, comedian, and screenwriter, but she is also the founder of The Jane Club: a community platform designed for women to “connect and learn, offer mutual support, and grow together.

“When women don’t have access to reproductive care they are essentially state-owned property,” Raphael told LAMag. “It is more important than ever for women to get into spaces with other women.”

In general, Raphael has been putting a stronger emphasis on women working together—as a collective—than the traditional narrative “that we are pitted against our entire lives.” She recently partnered with Vista and IFundWomen’s “ReferHer” program to commemorate women who have been successful despite the country’s recent state of turmoil. Overall, representation and the collaboration of women is something she notes as crucial to the future of the country.

“The truth is, on the federal level we are still entirely underrepresented and that’s entirely true up the ballot,” Raphael said. “We need a seat at the table because if we don’t have one the impacts are quite serious and terrifying. “

In an April interview with Mic, she also revealed her activism contrasts with that of “celebrity activism,” or those that use their platform to generate attention about an issue rather than address it. She noted she was “somebody who’s done work in the activist space” her whole life, and that it was “not new to me.”

