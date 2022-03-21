‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler Gets Cruelest Oscar Snub: No Ticket

Zegler won the Golden Globe for her lead performance as Maria but she can’t even get a seat at the Academy Awards

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake is nominated for seven Oscars including Best Picture and the updated classic’s Maria, Rachel Zegler, has already won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, but she revealed on Sunday that she hasn’t even gotten a ticket to the Academy Awards.

When a fan asked on Zegler’s Instagram page what she’d be wearing to the Oscars, the breakthrough star—who also won the National Board of Review’s award for Best Actress—replied, “i’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel”

In case you weren’t sure, because the Academy might not be… Yes, Zegler plays that Maria, the Maria of the song “Maria,” the Maria who is the Juliet that the whole show is about. Yet, Zegler is as confused about the non-vitation as the rest of us.

After her fans expressed due outrage, asking what if anything Zegler could do to reverse the abominable slight, she wrote, “idk y’all i have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening :’) i will root for west side story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. i hope some last minute miracle occurs and i can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, i guess. thanks for all the shock and outrage—i’m disappointed, too. but that’s okay. so proud of our movie”

As the shockwaves continued to spread across social media, Zegler took to Twitter to try to calm the storm, stating, “Appreciate all the support, I really really do. We live in such unprecedented times and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen [and] awards shows alike… Let’s all just respect the process and I’ll get off my phone.”

Zegler is not a nominee or a presenter, but you’d think a Golden Globe—despite their diminishing value—would have warranted at least a couple of seats in the back. But it seems the only “last minute miracle” Zegler can hope for now is in the dirty white mitts of the Walt Disney Co.

As Yahoo reports, although seating at the Dolby Theatre has been reduced for the March 27 event due to COVID, Disney Owns West Side Story distributor 20th Century Studios, not to mention Oscars broadcaster ABC, plus every studio gets an allotment of tickets to hand out at its discretion. So it’s baffling that the Mouse House couldn’t find a spot for their leading lady.

Additionally, every nominee gets a plus-one for each category in which they’re nominated, so it’s unclear how no one in the mammoth production saw to it that Zegler gets her due at the big show.

Disney has yet to make any comment on Zegler-gate, but the studio has a habit of almost doing the right thing once enough people scream at it. For instance, the company is still trying to recover from its “Don’t Say Gay” bill mess and its mishandling of related issues. Disney also needed a rather heavy shove to pull its films from Russia, and then something of an international PR mule-kick before it “paused” its other business in Russia.

So we’re betting the entertainment monolith will find a way to get Zegler to the party, just a few hours—perhaps days—too late to have done so of its own accord.

