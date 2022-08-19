Three years after West Hollywood was founded in 1984, the fledgling city kicked off its first Halloween parade. Over the next three decades, the annual fright night event grew into one of L.A.’s largest and most anticipated celebrations, drawing hundreds of thousands of costumed revelers from around the globe to a two-mile-long stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard. In 2020 and 2021, WeHO City Council canceled the event. Now, Los Angeles has learned, the city is nixing the event for the third year in a row, citing health concerns, and one the iconic parade may be permanently on ice.

According to West Hollywood mayor Lauren Meister, the city decided to scrap this year’s”Carnaval” on June 27, after a vote by the Special Events Subcommittee of the City Council. The city has been in no rush to publicize their decision. An un-dated post announcing the decision was discreetly tucked into the community section of the city’s official website . was being canceled in response to . (News of this year’s cancellation has not been reported until now.) While the city’s official announcement only specified 2022, Councilman John D.Amico, a veteran City official, told Los Angeles on Friday that the parade may be banished permanently.

“We canceled it two years in a row. So it sort of doesn’t exist anymore, in some way,” D’Amico said. “Many of us experienced, in some way, a kind of a sense of relief. As much fun as it was, it was incredibly nerve-wracking to make it happen.”

D’Amico cited the safety concerns that come with massive amounts of revelers pouring into the city while closing down a half-mile of a major West Side road. Overseeing the security and logistics of this sprawling event had become too problematic for the cash-strapped city, D’Amico says, adding that in his view, the Carnaval has jumped the shark, anyhow.

“We used to be on an open stage, give out awards, celebrities would come, but by the end, it was this very discreet thing with a DJ booth,” he says. “So shaking it off and seeing what organically grows in its place is where we landed.”

While the parade and the influx of visitors it attracts has always prompted grumbling among some locals, not everyone will be pleased with the council’s decision. Over the Halloween season, the National Retail Federation predicts more than $3 billion in spending for 2022. For the third year and moving forward, West Hollywood will be dark rather than generating business for hotels, bars, and restaurants along the event route. “It’s a momentously dumb decision,” groused one Santa Monica Boulevard bar owner. Some of the businesses on this street earn 20% of their annual revenue on that one night.” Santa Monica

Photograph courtesy of Jon Viscott / City of West Hollywood

While the city says its decision was spurred by health concerns, it did not allow those concerns to cancel several other high-density celebrations. In fact, most of the city’s most popular annual events returned to WeHo this year. WeHo Pride in June even featured singers Janelle Monae and JoJo Siwa, with Cardi B spraying whipped cream at guests from a parade float. Asked if the risk factors were equal, Mayor Meister noted that “the crowd on Halloween is much, much larger (and packed shoulder to shoulder) on the one night than any given night of Pride.”

The real reason behind the cancelation might be as simple as D’Amico suggests; the event requires months of advance planning, with a considerable investment in public safety, and the budget is still recovering from the pandemic. “My memory is that when we discussed the special events, we basically came to a consensus,” says Meister of the decision to eliminate the parade. “Our budget was not as great as it has been in prior years and you have to prioritize.”

The city will support a Women’s Leadership Conference and the Russian Cultural Fest later this year, but unless the city council changes its mind, the world-famous parade might be forever dead in the water.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today