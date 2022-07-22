Way Too Late, YouTube Will Remove Dangerous Anti-Abortion Propaganda

SCOTUS warned it was done with women’s rights months ago, codified it weeks ago, and now YouTube says it will deal with its anti-choice thugs

Nearly three months after the right wing of the U.S. Supreme Court gave a smarmy wink at the country indicating that it would reverse Roe v. Wade, and a month after that cadre of religious zealots actually did it, YouTube announced Thursday that it was going to start removing dangerous, misleading anti-abortion propaganda from the site.

Specifically, the video-sharing site owned by unreasonably massive monopoly Google said it will really try to cut down on, and get rid of, content “promoting unsafe at-home abortions.”

WTG, YouTube?

Additionally, the company assures that it will do its college best to regulate “misinformation about the safety of undergoing the procedure in clinics located in states where it remains legal,” the Associated Press reports.

“Starting today and ramping up over the next few weeks, we will remove content that provides instructions for unsafe abortion methods or promotes false claims about abortion safety under our medical misinformation policies,” the company tweeted.

“Like all of our policies on health/medical topics, we rely on published guidance from health authorities. We prioritize connecting people to content from authoritative sources on health topics, and we continuously review our policies & products as real world events unfold.”

1/ Starting today and ramping up over the next few weeks, we will remove content that provides instructions for unsafe abortion methods or promotes false claims about abortion safety under our medical misinformation policies. https://t.co/P7A27WPYuD — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) July 21, 2022

2/ Like all of our policies on health/medical topics, we rely on published guidance from health authorities. We prioritize connecting people to content from authoritative sources on health topics, and we continuously review our policies & products as real world events unfold. — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) July 21, 2022

Earlier this month, AP notes, Google announced it will automatically purge information about users who visit abortion clinics or other places that could trigger “legal difficulties” in light of the Supreme Court’s court’s ruling.

Well, as long as the most intrusive global tech monster in the history of earth voluntarily deletes the information it has on our most intimate medical history, then problem solved because… Wait, what?