Weekend Playlist: New Music from Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX and Cardi B

As summer enters into full swing, we’re all looking forward to the song of the season. Although it might be a different track for everyone, Los Angeles magazine is here to bring you some of the latest and greatest sounds.

This edition of the weekend playlist features a set of sizzling singles—plus one new album— to get your July started. Artists like hyperpop staple Charli XCX and dauntless rapper Cardi B are sure to keep you begging for more. Whether they’re about heartbreak or falling in love, these songs will have you movin’ and groovin’ into the weekend.

Sabrina Carpenter, “Vicious”

A Disney darling turned pop artist, Carpenter is no stranger to the music scene—she first signed with Hollywood Records in 2014. Now with Island Records, the 23-year-old is slated to release her fifth studio album Emails I Can’t Send on July 15. “Vicious,” which debuted this Friday, will be featured on the album. Despite lyrics that describe a painful parting with a past love, the song will definitely keep fans bopping along for the rest of the summer. Its quick beat and catchy lyrics are sure to hook, line and sink you in (and besides, the early 2000s email aesthetic of the lyric video is hard to beat in today’s Y2K hungry culture).

Tiësto and Charli XCX, “Hot In It”

Even if Los Angeles’ summer temperatures are still in the 70s, Tiësto and Charli XCX are bringing in a heat wave. Tiësto, the so-called “godfather of EDM,” collaborated with the British singer and songwriter on a track that dropped Friday. Riding off the high of her widely praised album Crash, Charli XCX’s lyrics in “Hot In It” are certain to boost any listener’s confidence. If you’re looking for the perfect song to spice up the summer, this just might be it.

Rina Sawayama, “Catch Me In The Air””

Just as the title suggests, Sawayama’s latest single is breezy and airy. The second song released from Sawayama’s upcoming album Hold the Girl (the first being “This Hell”), “Up in the Air” brings listeners right up to cloud nine. Echoing the sweet and heartfelt sentiments present in the track, Sawayama said in an interview with Rolling Stone UK that the song draws inspiration from her relationship with her single mother. “It’s about how we’ve kind of caught each other in the air at different times in our lives, and how intense single parenthood can be,” she told the outlet.

Cardi B, Ye, and Lil Durk, “Hot S**t”

Known for being provocative, “WAP” artist Cardi B once again has dropped a show-stopping summer song, this time bringing Ye and Lil Durk along for the ride. Dripping with boldness, the artists prove that they are, indeed, hot s**t. And, if you’re looking for some music to play while you study or work, the trio has released an instrumental version of the track that’s sure to quench your thirst.

Bazzi, “Miss America”

Has the Fourth of July got you feeling a bit more like wearing red, white, and blue than normal? Then “Miss America” might be just the track for you. With a nod to the patriotic in its title, Bazzi’s newest single describes the artist’s infatuation with a woman and how he views her as Miss America. The music video includes motifs of the American flag, and even features appearances by celebrity sweethearts Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin. It’s a celebration of love, and one that will definitely light some fireworks in your heart.

Other Worthy Mentions: The Sunshine State

A track that feels like a combination of Taylor Swift and Clairo, “Pushing 30” by The Sunshine State is one you don’t want to miss. Though the artist only has slightly more than 48,000 listeners on Spotify per month, she’s worked with a slew of artists (like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Dua Lipa) on songwriting. “Pushing 30” is just one of eight tracks on the artist’s recent album Another Life, and if her name is sure to suggest anything, it’s that she’ll brighten up your day.

