Violent ‘Incel’ Wanted in Series of Attacks on Costa Mesa Women

The self-described ’’involuntary celibate” is accused of an array of offenses including multiple hate crimes

The Costa Mesa Police Department is looking for an “involuntary celibate” identified as Johnny Deven Young, 25, for a string of alleged verbal and physical assaults against women. Young, reportedly a vagrant whose last known address was in Las Vegas, is facing several hate crimes charges as well.

“Young, a self-described involuntary celibate (incel), is wanted in connection to several hate crimes,” CMPD said in a news alert Thursday. “Young has confronted several females outside of bars in Costa Mesa using vulgar and explicit language. These confrontations have led to him assaulting several people. He is known to drive a Chevy cargo van with a green stripe.”

The bulletin continues, “Incel is commonly defined as: A person who regards himself or herself as being involuntarily celibate and typically expresses extreme resentment and hostility towards those who are sexually active.”

As KTLA reports, police began investigating Young after an assault last November 21 when officers responded to a call about two people being pepper sprayed at about 1:25 a.m. They discovered that two victims had been at a local bar and had gotten separated. A 29-year-old woman later saw a 24-year-old man on the ground and stopped to help him when a man confronted her.

Police say that the suspect, later identified as Young, began “verbally harassing” the woman with “explicit language, saying he wanted to see her genitals, and asked to have sexual relations with her.”

The man who was on the ground saw Young harassing the woman and ran to help her, but Young then allegedly sprayed the man and the woman with a chemical agent, according to KTLA.

Young was able to get away before authorities arrived.

On April 20, Costa Mesa police investigated a video posted to social media in which a man CMPD identifies as Young confronts women with sexually explicit language and later sprays them with a chemical agent. In one of the recorded incidents, Young allegedly verbally harasses a woman and follows her through a parking structure. The second incident involved several woman sitting on a bench at the Triangle retail center in Costa Mesa, police said.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Young has been charged with six counts of hate crime, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of discharging tear gas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact [email protected] or call 714-754-4908.

