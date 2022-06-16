Vince McMahon Eyed for Alleged $3 Million Sex Coverup at WWE

An internal investigation into the pro-wrestling honcho’s alleged hush money situation also reportedly uncovered a pattern of NDA payouts

In a soap opera to rival one of World Wrestling Entertainment’s infamous on-camera “works,” company founder and Chief Executive Vince McMahon is under internal investigation for inappropriate workplace conduct and allegedly paying hush money to a staffer he slept with, according to a bombshell report from the Wall Street Journal.

Anonymous emails sent to WWE’s board of directors suggest that McMahon had a sexual relationship with a paralegal at his multibillion-dollar company, and that the wrestling boss doubled her salary when the affair began. The paralegal was then shifted from her position in the legal department and was made personal assistant to John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations at WWE.

The first email to the board describes the internal move as McMahon “[giving] her like a toy” to Laurinaitis.

When the employee left WWE, she was encouraged to sign a nondisclosure agreement, preventing her from publicly discussing the goings-on between her and McMahon. In exchange, McMahon would pay her $3 million—$1 million up front and the rest spread over five years, according to the WSJ.

The anonymous emails led the WWE board to investigate McMahon and Laurinaitis’ broader conduct, and discovered other nondisclosure agreements from the past.

While the investigation continues, WWE is cooperating with the investigation, and they say the relationship between McMahon and the former employee was consensual, a WWE spokesperson told the WSJ.

In a separate comment, McMahon’s attorney told the WSJ that “WWE did not pay any monies” when the employee left the company. This does not, however, address the claim, made by people familiar with the WWE board investigation, that McMahon paid the paralegal and other NDA signees from his personal funds.

