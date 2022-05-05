Video: Robber Shot Dead in 4-on-1 Gunfight at Compton Smoke Shop

Four gunmen in Compton found out that the clerk they were trying to rob was also armed, and a better shot

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for two suspects wanted for murder now that one of their accomplices has died from gunshot wounds he suffered while trying to hold-up a store in Compton—where the clerk was also an armed security guard.

According to LASD, Kahlel Malik Lundy, 23, Keith Terrion Rachel, 21, and two others entered the “Smoke Shop” at the 1500 block of S. Wilmington Avenue at 6:54 p.m. on April 3. Although all four suspects pulled their guns on the employee, who was wearing what appears to be a bullet-proof vest with “SECURITY” printed across the back, he also drew “and a gun battle between the armed men ensued. The suspects left the ‘Smoke Shop’ and fled the scene.”

Several cameras captured the scene from various angles, and LASD has made the footage available here.

Although the guard sustained gunshot wounds to his face and neck, he was released from the hospital. About 30 minutes after the shootout, however, “deputies responded to Martin Luther King Hospital regarding a gunshot victim. Investigators discovered the gunshot victim was one of the ‘Smoke Shop’ robbers whom the store employee had shot.”

He was treated, but later died at the hospital, ABC7 reports.

A second suspect was arrested on April 4 but Lundy and Rachel are still on the lam.

“Both Kahlel Lundy and Keith Rachel are wanted for murder, and LASD Homicide Bureau is seeking the public’s assistance in locating them,” the department said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those preferring to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), download the “P3 Tips” app for your phone, or go to lacrimestoppers.org.

