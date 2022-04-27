Users on Twitter and the Citizen app are reporting that there is an active shooter at Soho House in WeHo

UPDATE: 11:47 A.M.— A rep. for Soho House tells us that “the entire 9200 W Sunset building was on lockdown, and we are among a number of companies that are tenants.”

UPDATE: 10:57 A.M.— The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect who allegedly pointed a handgun at a victim inside a West Hollywood building on Wednesday morning.

Police received a call about 8:20 a.m. about a “possible assault with a deadly weapon incident” in the 9200 block of Sunset Boulevard, where the private club and hotel Soho House and several other businesses are located, LASD Detective Shane Chapman told Los Angeles.

Officers contained the area and detoured traffic until about 10:30 a.m., but were unable to locate the suspect, he said.

No shots were fired during the alleged incident and as of Wednesday morning, no injuries had been reported, Chapman said.

He was unable to confirm whether the incident happened at Soho House in West Hollywood, as some users on Twitter and the Citizen app reported earlier this morning.

The investigation remains ongoing, Chapman said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the LASD’s West Hollywood division at (310) 855-8850.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning about an active shooter at the private club Soho House at 9200 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood at a little after 10:30 a.m. PST.

“The suspect is described as a male adult wearing a grey sweatshirt,” the department tweeted. “The male suspect pointed a handgun at the victim. We have multiple LASD resources including Patrol, Detective Bureau, Aero, assisting us. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA”

