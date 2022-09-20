UCLA Ranks 1st Among U.S. Public Universities for 6th Year in a Row

UCLA is again No. 1 among U.S. public universities and tops in the nation with veterans, honors it shares with UC Berkeley this year

For the sixth year running, the University of California Los Angeles was ranked the No. 1 public university in the nation by U.S. News & World Report‘s annual Best Colleges and National Universities. UCLA was also ranked first on the 2022-2023 list as the best school for veterans.

In a press release from the school marking the honor, first-generation student Alvina Zhan, a sophomore from Fremont, said, “Accessibility and strong academic support are everything to me.” Zhan, who credits UCLA’s Academic Advancement Program with helping her adjust to the rigors of higher education, added, “For many first-generation students like myself, we often don’t have the luxury to explore our academic interests and instead have to focus on supporting our families throughout high school. However, UCLA provided me the space I needed to realize my academic and personal goals.”

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block called the repeat ranking “a recognition of the hard work of the staff and faculty, who believe deeply in our academic mission and drive it forward, even in the most difficult periods. It is a recognition of our students’ brilliance, creativity, ambition and persistence, both in their time on campus and in their lives as alumni.”

This year, UCLA tied for the top honor among public schools with UC Berkeley. Four other UC campuses also made the Top 10 public universities, with UC Santa Barbara in seventh place, UC Irvine tied for eighth with UC San Diego, and UC Davis pulling into tenth.

Additionally, U.S. News also ranked UCLA the No. 1 U. for veterans for the sixth straight year, though it shares that ranking with IC Berkeley this year as well.

U.S. Army veteran Nam Yong Cho, who moved to the U.S. from Korea as a child and was raised in Irvine, picked UCLA first for his bachelor’s degree as well as medical school. He’s now studying to be a trauma surgeon.

“Here was one of the best schools in the country, within driving distance of home,” Chow said. “For veterans, there are no other institutions as approachable and supportive as UCLA. Only UCLA has a specific Veteran Resource Center that guides you in using your veteran benefits and connects you with financial aid programs, instead of having to research it all yourself.”

UCLA and UC Berkeley tie at No. 20 overall in the report. UCLA’s in-state tuition and fees are $13,804, with out-of-state tuition and fees hitting $44,830, according to the report, while tuition and fees at UC Berkeley come in at $14,226 in-state and $43,980 for out-state students.

