Trump Lawyer Alan Dershowitz is Still a Martha’s Vineyard Outcast

A year after Larry David told schmuck attorney Alan Dershowitz what everyone on Martha’s Vineyard thinks, the Trump lawyer is still whining

Last summer, once-trusted liberal attorney Alan Dershowitz happened into a heated exchange with former friend Larry David at the Chilmark General Store on Martha’s Vineyard, where the Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator let Dershowitz know that ever since he chose to represent Donald Trump in the former president’s impeachment trials, they could no longer be friends.

“We can still talk, Larry,” the Dersh pleaded as David passed him coldly in the aisle.

“No! No,” David snapped. “We really can’t. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [former Trump Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It’s disgusting!”

One might suppose a man learned enough to represent both Claus Von Bülow and O.J. Simpson could have read that as a measure of the enclave’s temperature, but Dershowitz—whose current political enemies didn’t seem to mind at all when he was a murder attorney for rich widowers—is right back there again this year.

“I have essentially been excluded from the Democratic Party,” Dershowitz told conservative outlet Newsmax, via Salon. “There was recently an event on Martha’s Vineyard for Jewish Democrats. Who would be the first person you would think of as a Jewish Democrat on Martha’s Vineyard? Me. But I wasn’t invited because I’m now canceled essentially from the Democratic Party.”

The anti-Dershowitz sentiment, he says, goes deeper still.

“The library won’t allow me to speak on Martha’s Vineyard, the Community Center, the major synagogue,” Dershowitz listed, like an end-days Lenny Bruce reading court transcripts on stage. “All of them have canceled me because I had the chutzpah to defend the Constitution on behalf of a president of the United States that they all voted against. The fact that I voted against him, too, and then I remain—in my mind—a Liberal Democrat, doesn’t much matter.”

Dershowitz emphasized, “If I don’t follow the party line down to the extreme, I am canceled.”

The famously accomplished legal mind could not seem to reckon the difference between “canceled” and “unwanted,” subtle though it may be.

“People refuse to attend events if they know I’m gonna be there,” Dershowitz said. “And that’s why several friends of mine have who have invited me for years to events in their home or concerts that they’ve sponsored have apologetically said, ‘We’re sorry, we can’t invite you because if you come everybody will leave.'”

In Dershowitz’s defense, there could honestly be so many apolitical reasons for that.

