Trump Hater Snoop Dogg Endorses ‘Sleepy Joe OG’ Cannabis Bags

The man who made “indo” a household word thought these weed pouches were hysterical enough to share with millions of his fellow stoners

Cannabis connoisseur Snoop Dogg sure seemed to hate Donald Trump during his administration, but he just embraced one of the former president’s most famous attack lines against current POTUS Joe Biden.

The Long Beach rapper, actor, and entrepreneur used his Instagram feed on Sunday to endorse a “Sleepy Joe OG” cannabis bag. It’s decorated with Ukrainian, Chinese and Russian flags, and copy boasts, “You won’t even remember what country you are in!”

The tagline for the fake Cannabis brand reads: “Where am I?”

Snoop Dogg’s feed, which is followed by 74.6 million people, is full of fun memes and videos with little or no commentary from the lifelong Angelino, and this post was no exception. 558,000 people and counting think it’s a riot, too.

For those Angelinos who want a “Sleepy Joe” bag of their own to carry their finest indica-dominant strains, they’re available at multiple online retailers. Cannabis cultivators can even purchase seeds for a real-life Sleepy Joe strain. Or drop it like its hot in favor of packing a pouch with Snoop Dogg OG—a 70 percent indica-dominant hybrid strain that is said to contain genetics from Lemon OG and Sour Diesel.

Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus, honored his Los Angeles roots while performing at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year with other hip-hop heavyweights, including Eminem, who recently collaborated with Snoop on new single From the D 2 the LBC, and it’s all about smoking that bomb weed. On the business side, the famous stoner co-founded venture capitalist group Casa Verde Capital to fund various cannabis-related startups around the world.

