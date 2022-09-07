Trio Charged in Daylight Rolex Robberies and Pistol Whip Attacks

District Attorney George Gascón said the majority of the victims in the brazen crime spree were Asian American

Three men have been charged for a series of violent daytime robberies over the past five months, including one incident in which two of the suspects pistol whipped a married couple in a 99 Ranch Market parking lot in Rowland Heights while stealing a $60,000 Rolex.

The July 9 attack was captured on camera (below), showing 25-year-old Dangelo Thomas and 21-year-old Demoryie Watts wrestling the male victim, 64, to the ground after striking him and his wife, 51, with a pistol.

“These brazen crimes—all of which occurred during the day—are deeply troubling. The victims had their sense of safety shattered,” Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón, said in a press release Tuesday. “The majority of the people victimized were from the Asian American Community and I know that this has caused significant community trauma. I hope that all of those who have been impacted by this spree of violence sleep better tonight knowing that those who caused harm will be held accountable.”

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, but so far authorities are aware of the crime spree beginning in April when Thomas allegedly robbed a 40-year-old man of a Rolex, jewelry and cash on the 500 block of Glendale Avenue in Glendale.

Thomas also allegedly committed three separate robberies daylight robberies on May 9—all in under two hours—in Rosemead, La Puente and Temple City. Items taken included a Rolex watch, a designer purse and cash.

Twice in June, Thomas and Watts allegedly committed additional robberies in Temple City. In one of those robberies, about $14,000 was stolen.

According to the L.A. District Attorney’s Office, Thomas was charged with 12 counts of second-degree robbery and three counts of elder abuse. Watts was charged with six counts of second-degree robbery and one count of elder abuse. Both also face special allegations of personally using a firearm.

The third suspect, 21-year-old Eric Burham, is facing one count of second-degree robbery for allegedly attacking a 35-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man in Glendale with Thomas and Watts on May 11, when various items and cash were stolen.

A week later, prosecutors say, Thomas robbed two people in Fullerton in Orange County, stealing roughly $10,000.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Thomas was taken into custody by LASD on July 31 at a Long Beach home in the 300 block of Lime Avenue, where investigators also found .45 and 9 mm handguns.

Watts was arrested two weeks earlier in connection with the crimes.

